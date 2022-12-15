Read full article on original website
Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death
CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
2urbangirls.com
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Sheriff Luna welcomes first LASD academy graduating class and honors 25 recruits injured
He said three of the 25 recruits injured during the crash in Whitter remain hospitalized.
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
Boy found dead on California street in 1978 is identified through DNA: "Identifying his killer is the next step"
A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said. The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed "John Doe 1978," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The homicide case eventually went cold.
2urbangirls.com
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
One dead, one wounded following shooting behind Santa Ana 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. According to Santa Ana Police Department, a local hospital called to report a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a friend, who also told hospital workers that there was a victim at the scene of the shooting.Officers were then dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2100 block of South Main Street, where they found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The hospitalized victim is said to be in stable condition. Authorities did not release any additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Detectives are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or whom have additional information to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking
A Long Beach couple are behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday. Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, a parolee, and his girlfriend, Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, are said to have allegedly approached a man and woman sitting in a vehicle on Anaheim Street at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, when Diaz pulled out a handgun and demanded that they hand over the vehicle. The couple complied and Diaz and Chavira drove off in the stolen car, headed northbound on Anaheim Street. According to Long Beach Police Department, officers spotted the car shortly after it was stolen. When...
proclaimerscv.com
California Man Convicted For Stabbing To Death His Girlfriend, 2 Babies
A California man was convicted on Wednesday of stabbing to death his 31-year-old girlfriend and their two babies. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42 years old, was convicted after he fatally killed his entire family. He stabbed to death his 31-year-old girlfriend Arlet Hernandez Contreras 48 times at his home in April 2012. It was reported that they argued one day or two days before the heinous crime happened.
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in Long Beach
A man is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital after a stabbing attack in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.
Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police
A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, their 2 infant sons
An Orange County man was convicted of stabbing to death his girlfriend and killing their two baby sons, whose bodies were never found. The conviction came on what would have been the oldest son's 12th birthday.
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
pasadenanow.com
Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured
A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
