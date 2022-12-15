WASHINGTON - The boys had come to say goodbye to their 14-year-old teammate. They stood on the same football field where they had played together as kids, dressed in the same black and orange jerseys they had worn to win championships. But now their baby faces were starting to show facial hair. And Antoine "Twon" Manning, their former wide receiver, was dead, fatally shot outside of his family home.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO