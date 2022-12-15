ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State



SFGate

Senate backs big land transfer for Nevada military complex

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted for a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air training complex that will transfer of a huge swath of public land to the military. The Senate on Thursday approved as part of the annual defense spending bill what is...
NEVADA STATE
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Biden's bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden toasted a reelection campaign with his French counterpart. He and the Rev. Al Sharpton talked about the prospect during a photo-op. And, for someone who often meanders through his thoughts, Biden has been notably explicit about his political plans. “Our intention is to...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Shootings of youths are soaring in D.C., vexing city leaders

WASHINGTON - The boys had come to say goodbye to their 14-year-old teammate. They stood on the same football field where they had played together as kids, dressed in the same black and orange jerseys they had worn to win championships. But now their baby faces were starting to show facial hair. And Antoine "Twon" Manning, their former wide receiver, was dead, fatally shot outside of his family home.
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Disaster scenarios raise the stakes for Colorado River negotiations

LAS VEGAS - The water managers responsible for divvying up the Colorado River's dwindling supply are painting a bleak portrait of a river in crisis, warning that unprecedented shortages could be coming to farms and cities in the West and that old rules governing how water is shared will have to change.
COLORADO STATE

