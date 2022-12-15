ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

'Narco slaves': Migrant workers face abuse on Oregon's cartel-run, illegal pot farms

By Caterina Barbera Kipreos, Allie Weintraub, Alexandra Myers, Osej Serratos, Gerry Wagschal, Mireya Villarreal
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uanb7_0jk05HKU00

A day after Alejandra, which is not her real name, arrived for a job harvesting marijuana at a farm near Medford, Oregon, she says things took a harrowing turn when armed guards prevented workers from leaving.

“Holding a gun, one of them said, ‘No one goes out. No one goes out until you’re done trimming the pot. No one goes out and no one comes in,’” the undocumented mother of three told ABC News.

“You feel horrible. You feel humiliated, trampled on. You feel like dying,” Alejandra said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djkCF_0jk05HKU00
Courtesy ABC News - PHOTO: Alejandra, a migrant worker and undocumented mother of three, recalls her time working on an illegal pot farm in Oregon.

Pot was legalized for recreational use in Oregon in 2015. The goal was to generate tax revenue for the state while curbing the black market. But years later, foreign drug cartels have taken advantage of the limited oversight by running illegal farms on the backs of exploited migrant workers, officials told ABC News.

On these unlicensed farms in southern Oregon, estimated to be in the thousands, workers like Alejandra are often forced to live and work in deplorable conditions as they tend to the crops.

“We were prisoners, because we couldn’t go out. We worked very long hours, sometimes until 2 or 3 in the morning. They were constantly pushing us to work faster, to trim the pot,” Alejandra said.

The work was supposed to take 15 days, but ended up lasting an entire month, Alejandra said. “I feared for my life, because [the guards] would act really crazy. I kept thinking about my kids, my mother. Wishing I could see them again. That’s all I could think about.”

MORE: What ending the federal marijuana prohibition could mean for the industry

Over the past year, ABC News has been tracking the underbelly of marijuana legalization in southern Oregon, where federal, state and local law enforcement are working together to combat the growing problem of “narco slavery.” The three-part investigation, "THC: The Human Cost," is airing this week on "ABC News Live."

Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Hammer leads the initiative to root out Oregon's illegal pot farms for Homeland Security Investigations’ Pacific Northwest Office. Last August, the news of a dying man left at a gas station set off alarm bells for Hammer and his team.

“We were able to track that [person] back as a worker on one of the farms,” Hammer said.

“We're not trying to look at it as, ‘Oh, this is just another marijuana operation.’ We're really trying to focus on the fact that this is the exploitation of people. This is the destruction of the environment through illegal pesticides,” Hammer said.

"The marijuana black market is out of control in the United States and threatens the integrity of the already struggling regulated cannabis industry," said Terry Neeley, founder and managing director of West Coast AML Services, which creates risk management programs for financial institutions to safely bank marijuana-related businesses. "This crime of human slavery is not unique to the U.S. Narco slavery will spread around the world like a cancer as other countries legalize marijuana. Tough drug laws need to be in place at the state level and aggressively enforced to curb the narco-slave epidemic," he said.

ABC News embedded with HSI on a joint raid with local authorities in October. On a property about 20 miles outside of Medford, agents found 17 workers and a 2-year-old toddler.

A total of three neighboring properties were also raided. At one site, law enforcement says they counted a little over a hundred illegal greenhouses, more than 8,500 black market marijuana plants and 7,000 pounds of processed illegal cannabis.

After each raid, authorities bulldoze and demolish the grow site in order to keep the illegal farms from resurfacing. A nongovernmental organization called Unete steps in to make sure workers, who are mostly undocumented, have access to food and shelter.

Many workers arrive to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America desperate for work, Unete co-director Kathy Keese told ABC News. Keese said the workers' vulnerability makes them easy targets for human trafficking and exploitation by the cartels.

“You can’t talk about it, because you don’t know who you can be talking to, and they might seek retaliation with your family. So it’s better to stay silent,” said Maria, which is not her real name. She also worked on a cartel-run pot farm in Oregon.

Both Alejandra and Maria asked for their real names not to be used, because they fear retaliation from the cartels.

Maria said she heard about the job through someone who called themselves a contractor. She was told they paid well, and they didn’t check her immigration status.

“They told us, it’s like you were going to harvest grapes – you’ll come and go. But when we got there, it wasn’t like that,” Maria said.

Like Alejandra, once Maria began working on the farm, armed guards prevented her from leaving until the harvest was over. She said there were no bathrooms or beds for the more than 200 workers there. She slept on the floor or on an air mattress.

In the summer heat, she and others were forced to work from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Maria said. The guards would determine when they would wake up, eat and sleep.

When police raided the farm, Maria said she ran into the mountains and hid for 12 hours because she feared she would be thrown in jail or deported. When she returned to the camp, everything — and everyone — was gone.

MORE: Recreational marijuana legalized in 2 states, rejected in 3 in 2022 election referendums

Last year, Oregon lawmakers agreed the problem with illegal pot farms is out of control, recognizing the cartels had infiltrated the industry and migrants were being trafficked to work the fields.

But help can’t come fast enough.

Currently, 21 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Some advocates say it needs to be decriminalized nationally to prevent cartels from smuggling cannabis to buyers in states where it’s still illegal.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., blames the problem on “dysfunctional federal policy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCK3L_0jk05HKU00
Courtesy ABC News - PHOTO: Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer during an interview with ABC News.

“The states have been forced to step up and do it themselves. People who try to play by the rules are dramatically disadvantaged. They face higher costs. There's no effective regulation for the people who cheat. In fact, the incentives are for the black market,” Blumenauer told ABC News.

Meanwhile, officers in Oregon are hoping to combat labor exploitation by creating more incentives for farm workers to come forward.

“The law is very clear. If you’re a victim of human trafficking, the law is on your side. There are various protections that can be put in place in order to mitigate any type of immigration concern that victims would have,” Hammer said.

Alejandra and Maria both said they never got paid for their work. The contractors vanished, leaving the women with nothing but bad memories and the fear it will happen again.

“A lot of people have gone through the same, and even worse; they are no longer with us to tell their stories,” Alejandra said.

Comments / 7

Greg Alexander
3d ago

This administration is causing tremendous infractions and creating huge future problems for our country, from National Security measurements, terrorism, assisting an aiding the Cartels to set-up labs within our country. Their creating future crime waves in our country an allowing the poisoning of Americans at a allowing rate. These are treasonous acts an acts of treason within our government,do to conspirators involvement.

Reply(2)
3
Related
New York Post

Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison

A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
ORLANDO, FL
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
toofab.com

U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park

Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
UTAH STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
Ash Jurberg

This Oregon billionaire is giving away millions

underwent surgery and recoveredave been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at an Oregon entrepreneur who started a coffee company and became a billionaire. And now gives millions of dollars away each year.
OREGON STATE
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
Vice

This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ABC News

ABC News

946K+
Followers
199K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy