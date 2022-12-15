ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Meta over simulated hanging video they say she copied

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8Fhk_0jk05Dna00

The parents of a 14-year-old girl from California who died by suicide are suing Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram , claiming their daughter watched a hanging video on the photo sharing platform and copied what she saw.

In August of 2020, Englyn Roberts’ father, Toney, went to check on her after receiving a concerned text from a parent of one of her friends. The parent said their child was concerned for Englyn and advised Mr Roberts to check on her.

When he did, he found her door locked.

"That was odd, so I took the key from the top and we opened the door and no Englyn. And when I I turned around that’s when I found her," he told 60 Minutes . "When you find your child hanging, you are in that moment in disbelief, just no way. Not our baby. Not our child. Ultimately, I fault myself."

Unbeknownst to her parents, Englyn had been struggling with her mental health during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Following her death, they looked through her phone to learn more about their daughter’s state of mind leading up to the incident.

They found that a friend had sent her a video on Instagram showing a woman participating in a simulated hanging.

"There was video. And that video was a lady on Instagram pretending to hang herself, and that’s ultimately what our child did," he told 60 Minutes . "You ask yourself, ‘how did she come up with this idea?’ And then when I did the research, there it was. She saw it on Instagram. It was on her phone."

The video was ultimately taken down in 2021, but it continued to circulate well after the girl’s death.

Englyn’s family is now suing Meta. The lawsuit claims Meta was negligent and is asking for punitive damages, loss of future income, medical expenses, and attorney fees.

"If that video wasn’t sent to her, because she copied it, she wouldn’t have had a way of knowing how to do that certain way of hanging yourself," Brandy, Englyn’s mother, told the news program.

Meta’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, told 60 Minutes that the company wants "teens to be safe online," and that the platform has since improved its "age verification technology."

She added that the company prohibits "content promoting self-harm or eating disorders."

During th e 60 Minutes report, a producer tested those claims and found they were able to sign up as a 13-year-old without verification and successfully searched for content that promoted anorexia and self-harm.

If you are have thoughts of self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Comments / 24

Sara Smith
2d ago

although it's a tragic story I don't think they should be able to sue someone from a video..if the person who is doing the video chooses to put herself in danger then so be it..no one put a gun to their daughters head and made her copy it..that was her choice..for every choice made there are consequences..and sadly it didn't turn out so good

Reply
11
Tina Swinehart
1d ago

I can go to Google right now and find out how to tie that knot. It's very sad, but it was her choice to watch it and follow it. Why would her friend send her that video in the 1st place? Why not sure the friend or the lady in the video or the company that released it... Crazy

Reply(1)
9
FreeJulianAssange&NûdemDurak
2d ago

you should have been monitoring your children online. Not anyone's fault except for theirs. Trying to blame anyone else for their own failures, wanting that $$$$

Reply(2)
13
Related
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment three Florida teens wake up to find stranger lurking at the foot of their bed during father-daughter retreat - girls started filming 'in case they were killed' and caught creepy intruder fleeing

Footage showed the moment three Florida teens woke up to find a stranger lurking at the foot of their bed while at a father-daughter retreat. The teens were staying in a cabin at the Circle F dude ranch in Lake Wales when one woke up to find an unknown man right by her bed at 4am on November 4. One of them decided to record the man 'in case they were killed.'
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says

The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
MOSCOW, ID
International Business Times

Principal Accused Of Child Endangerment Writes Suicide Note On Facebook Before Jumping To Death

A 51-year-old man accused of child endangerment jumped to his death at a Disneyland parking garage in California and left a lengthy suicide note behind. Christopher Christensen, who had spent 22 years of his life as the principal of schools in California, was facing misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and battery and was scheduled to appear in court Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
New York Post

California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial

The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
The Independent

Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat

A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
The Independent

The Independent

983K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy