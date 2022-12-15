ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Government stands firm over pay deal for nurses

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MvHz_0jk056hk00

Downing Street has said there are “no plans” to look again at the pay deal for nurses who are staging their biggest ever strike in the history of the NHS.

Number 10 and Health Secretary Steve Barclay stood firm on the issue of pay when questioned by reporters, despite some Tories calling for a rethink.

Matthew Taylor , chief executive of the NHS Confederation, also urged the Government to act, saying: “The Government cannot just sit back and let future strikes happen when patient care is on the line.

“The worry is that this is just the start, that strikes possibly being planned for January could be more severe and co-ordinated across the different unions, and that we could be in a position of stalemate for the foreseeable future. This benefits no-one and the Government must act.”

Thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking part in industrial action – involving around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Despite the postponed appointments, new polling showed that the majority of the public were in favour of strike action by nurses.

A YouGov poll of more than 5,000 adults from across Britain found that 64% supported strikes while 28% opposed them.

Downing Street rejected calls from the former head of the independent pay review body for a possible rethink of the pay award in light of soaring inflation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly no plans to tell the independent body what to do.”

The idea of looking again at pay has been backed by several Tories, including Dr Dan Poulter, who told the Guardian that “inflation has significantly eroded real-terms pay since the review bodies made their recommendations earlier in the year” and the Government should “improve on the current offer on the table”.

Conservative MP Steve Brine also told the BBC’s World At One programme: “I think the way out is to protect the integrity of the process, go back and ask them to look again.

“Everyone needs to cool it and I think sending it back to the pay review body to have a look would be a sensible answer.”

Former Conservative Party chairman, Sir Jake Berry , also urged the Government to “improve its offer” on pay.

But Mr Barclay appeared to rule out any movement during a visit to London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Pressed on whether he is willing to discuss pay with the RCN, Mr Barclay said: “We’ve been clear that we have an independent process and that is the process we followed.”

He said ministers “hugely value” the work of nurses, adding that three-quarters of NHS trusts in England are not on strike.

Mr Barclay has repeatedly said the Government is sticking to the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which said nurses should get a pay rise of about £1,400.

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise at 5% above inflation, though it has indicated it would accept a lower offer.

Elsewhere, chief nursing officer for England Dame Ruth May joined striking nurses on the picket line at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

According to The Times, She said on the picket line that she supports striking nurses, and ministers must reach an “urgent resolution” with the RCN.

Asked about her appearance, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “She doesn’t work for the Government, she’s not a minister.

“Obviously she has her own view as chief nurse. The Government must consider what is a responsible action in the round.”

In a video posted on Twitter from the hospital, Dame Ruth said: “I’m here today at St Thomas’ to thank all nurses.

“Of course pay is a matter between the unions and the Government and I’d like to see, as nurses across the country would like to see, a resolution as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, the NHS was running a bank holiday-style service in many areas, though the RCN is staffing chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care, alongside several other services.

Speaking earlier, RCN chief executive Pat Cullen said there is “nothing independent” about the independent pay review body process whose parameters are “set by Government”, as she suggested future strikes are likely.

She told PA: “I woke up this morning very, very early and felt heartbroken as a nurse.

“First of all, tragic that I have to lead the profession on to the picket lines to have their voice heard, and I think that is a serious indictment of this Government.

“It’s tragic for nursing, it’s tragic for patients and it’s tragic for the NHS that the Government feels that they can sit in their offices today and keep our nurses out in the cold.”

She said patients across the NHS deserve the best possible care “that they cannot get because of 50,000 vacant nursing posts”.

She said more needs to be done to stop nurses leaving for other jobs, such as in supermarkets and retail, adding: “It’s up to this Government. They have a responsibility to address those vacant nursing posts and stop the drain out of our profession.

“How are they going to do that? They need to do that by paying nurses a decent wage.

“(Nurses) are not being greedy, they are asking for the 20% that has been taken out of their pay over the last decade to be put back in and to make sure that they can continue and care for their patients.”

On BBC Breakfast, Ms Cullen said Mr Barclay had told her she could talk about “anything but pay”.

She added: “That’s going to resolve nothing. What it is going to do is to continue with days like this.”

Ms Cullen later hailed the success of the first strike day.

“Today will be a turning point in the campaign for fair nursing pay. At the end of it, ministers find themselves under fresh pressure from unexpected places – their own MPs, NHS leaders and a former chair of the Pay Review Body,” she said in a statement.

Outside Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Pamela Jones, who has been a nurse for 32 years, told the PA news agency: “The public need to understand the pressures that everyone’s under. You’ve only got to come into A&E and see the queues, there’s no beds.

“We want to save our NHS, we don’t want it to go, and I think this is the way forward, it’s the only way we can put our point across.”

Liverpool staff nurse Kelly Hopkins, 46, who has been a nurse for 25 years, said she felt “sad” when she went in to work.

She told PA: “I have connections with the food bank and there are more and more nurses using the food bank, which is just not acceptable.

“They’re having to use food banks, they’re coming in cold, they’re going without food to feed their children, it’s just crazy.”

She said she was motivated to strike over safe staffing levels, adding: “The wards are understaffed, which is affecting patient care.

“I came into nursing to give good nursing care and we can’t give it because there’s not enough of it.

“Patients aren’t getting their teeth brushed, they’re lying in their own waste because there aren’t enough of us, we can’t split ourselves in two, especially on the wards.

“Unless we stand up and say something, it’s just going to get worse.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steve Barclay ‘holding country to ransom’ by refusing to discuss nurses pay, says union boss

Health secretary Steve Barclay has been accused of “holding the country to ransom” by refused to discuss pay ahead of further NHSstrikes.The health braces for major disruption in the run up to Christmas, with nurses set to walk out on Tuesday and ambulance crews set to start industrial action on Wednesday.Unite leader Sharon Graham also said Steve Barclay will get a “rude awakening” if he refuses to negotiate on pay, as she insisted the unions will not “blink first” to break the deadlock.Ms Graham, whose union is co-ordinating the ambulance strikes with Unison and GMB, said he will “have to carry the...
The Independent

NHS faces ‘incredibly challenging’ time as nurses warn strikes could last months

The NHS is facing an “incredibly challenging and disrupted” week, a health leader has warned, as nurses suggested strikes could potentially last six months.Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, urged the Government and unions to come to an agreement on pay as she said the nurse strike on Tuesday and one by ambulance workers on Wednesday would have an impact on patients.It comes as Patricia Marquis, the England director for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said the union did not want protracted strikes but its mandate covered the next six months.Ms Cordery told BBC Breakfast NHS trust...
The Independent

Union boss warns Barclay will ‘carry the can’ if patients suffer due to strikes

The Health Secretary will have to “carry the can” if patients suffer as a result of widespread NHS strikes, a union boss has warned.Unite leader Sharon Graham also said Steve Barclay will get a “rude awakening” if he refuses to negotiate on pay, as she insisted the unions will not “blink first” to break the deadlock.Mr Barclay has said his top priority is keeping patients safe as the NHS braces for major disruption in the run up to Christmas, with nurses and ambulance crews set to walk out on consecutive days this week.He put the onus on unions to ensure...
The Independent

Covid warning for people seeing vulnerable loved ones at Christmas as hospitalisations surge

People going home for Christmas have been warned of the dangers of Covid for vulnerable family members as more than 10,000 people in England could be in hospital with the virus by the end of the year.It comes as the latest NHS England figures showed there had been a 22 per cent increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid in a week. There were 6,720 people in hospital with the virus on 14 December, up from 5,501 on 7 December, according to data released by the health service.NHS Covid doctor Dr Daniel Goyal said the jump in...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
The Independent

Man who took daughters from mother and left them in Libya jailed for fifth time

A man who took his two daughters from their mother and left them with relatives in Libya nearly eight years ago has been jailed for a fifth time.Sir Jonathan Cohen handed Mohammed El Zubaidy a 12-month jail term at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.The judge concluded that El Zubaidy had breached orders made during a High Court fight with estranged wife Tanya Borg and was in contempt.Ms Borg has been fighting to get Angel El Zubaidy, now 22, and her 11-year-old sister Maya back to Britain since El Zubaidy left them with his mother in...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan – as it happened: World reacts to bombshell documentary as royals stay silent on Sussex claims

The Duke of Sussex has described how “terrifying” it was to have his brother, the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.The duke’s claim is one of many revelations outlined in the final episodes of the couple’s Netflix docuseries, which also saw the pair condemn the treatment of Meghan at the hands of the media, and speak openly about her mental health struggles during their time as senior royals.The final episodes also included lighter moments, such as when the couple mock the size of Nottingham...
The Independent

UK billionaire numbers rise by 20% since pandemic as cost of living crisis deepens

The number of billionaires in the UK has risen by 20 per cent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research reveals. The Equality Trust found that the number of billionaires increased from 147 in 2020 to 177 this year despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, with the average billionaire having around £2bn in wealth.The equality charity has said the rise of billionaires in Britain is a “national disgrace” and comes as some families are forced to choose between heating and eating because of the soaring cost of gas and electricity. Jo Wittams, co-executive director of the Equality...
The Independent

Strikes close three remote Scottish airports

Three of Scotland’s most remote airports are closed on Monday due to strikes.The facilities on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland, will also be shuttered on Thursday as a result of the action from Unite union members.Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) also confirmed earlier this month that Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will be open from 1pm to 7.45pm during the strikes and Kirkwall Airport in Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.Unite has confirmed that strike action will take place...
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury addresses royal rift over Harry and Meghan

The Archbishop of Canterbury has commented on Harry and Meghan’s status within the royal family following the couple’s explosive Netflix documentary.Last week, the final three episodes of the series dropped on the streaming platform, charting the couple’s decision to step down from their roles in the royal family and move to California.Among the claims levelled against the royal family in the documentary, Harry and Meghan detailed everything from tense meetings with other senior members of the family and living in “small” palace grounds to Meghan’s legal case against Associated Newspapers and their ongoing battles with the tabloid media.In one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Japanese care home admits to sterilising mentally ill couples

A group home in northern Japan has admitted to making sterilisation treatment a condition for mentally ill residents if they wished to get married or live together in the facility.The home operated by Asunaro Social Welfare Service Corporation in Esashi, Hokkaido, has made sterilisation a requirement for mentally ill couples for more than 20 years, it said on Sunday. At least 16 residents or eight couples agreed to the condition and underwent sterilisation over the period of two decades, the operators said. It told the residents that the home could not offer childcare facilities as it did not have...
The Independent

Voices: This December, can we please cancel one awful Christmas song?

I’m not the first to demand that it be banned, cancelled and burned (should such a thing be possible) and yet this year, like all those that have come to pass since 1984, we’ve been forced to suffer through it again. I’m talking about the Band Aid 1984 charity single, “Do they know it’s Christmas?”.First, let’s answer the question; yes, they damn well do know it’s Christmas. Politicians and celebrities get “cancelled” for far less but every year, Africans in the UK hear this embarrassment of a song and are expected to smile, ignore it or even sing along.Bob...
The Independent

Royal experts suggest solution to help family members escape ‘gilded cage’

A slimmed-down monarchy could help reduce some of the issues experienced within the royal family, two expets have argued in the wake of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary.In the bombshell series, the couple make a series of allegations against the royal family, suggesting major rifts between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, in addition to other senior members of the family.In one episode, Harry claims that his brother “screamed” at him during negotiation talks at Sandringham in 2020, where the family gathered to discuss the Sussex’s potential exit from royal duties.Now, two constitutional...
The Independent

Norway's aging king hospitalized again

Norway’s King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.The 83-year-old king is in stable condition and will remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days, the palace said.Rikshospitalet is part of the Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in Oslo.Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been hospitalized several times in recent months. He was hospitalized in August for three days and got intravenous antibiotics to tackle a fever. He went through a successful operation...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan fighting ’emotional war’ but Netflix will be winner – PR expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fighting a “visceral emotional war” with the royal family but the only winners will be Netflix, a PR expert has said.Harry and Meghan’s documentary on the streaming service has plunged relations with the monarchy to a new low after they made damaging claims that could irreparably break bonds with the Prince of Wales.In another development, a former communications secretary to the Queen countered Harry’s suggestion that press officers representing different royals briefed against members of the royal family, saying any such action would be “counterproductive”.Public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski said the...
The Independent

‘Broken’ charity sector forced to lose staff, cut hours and turn off the lights as cost of living bites

Charities are having to cut services, let staff go and reduce their opening hours as analysts warn parts of the sector are now “broken” as a result of the cost of living crisis.Soaring bills and other costs are weighing heavily on organisations within the sector, with some being forced to switch off the lights and work in the dark in a bid to save money on electricity.Research carried out by the think tank Pro Bono Economics found that around half of charities in the UK are now using their reserves to meet operating costs, a situation it described as...
The Independent

The Independent

983K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy