ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

CNN cancels Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, one of its ‘most successful’ originals

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWiRZ_0jk052Aq00

CNN has scrapped one of its “most successful” original series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy , as part of the network’s larger cutbacks.

The cancellation comes a few months after the release of the second season of the Oscar-nominated actor’s food show, where he travels across Italy in search of the country’s secrets and best regional cuisine.

On Wednesday night (14 December), during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , Tucci informed the host that “unfortunately, CNN has cancelled all of their original programming”.

“So hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network, we don’t know,” The Lovely Bones star said. “But yes, I have plans to do season three and more.”

In October, CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that they would be pulling back on original programming produced by outside production companies. A decision he said was “based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content”.

Despite the news, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that Tucci is still in the process of executive producing a spinoff series, Searching for Mexico , led by Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria, expected to debut on CNN in 2023.

In a recent statement, a CNN spokesperson wrote: “ Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is one of the most successful projects produced by CNN Original Series, garnering two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vrbo_0jk052Aq00

“We want to thank Stanley Tucci for his dream partnership. We look forward to collaborating on the upcoming Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico , for which he serves as an executive producer.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Rolling Stone

‘This Is Not Normal’: Expert Calls YouTube ‘Complicit’ in Meghan Markle Harassment

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, their six-part limited documentary series detailing the couple’s love story, marriage, and transition from full-time British royals to semi-normal California family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a variety of shocking claims in the series, including their belief that they were “fed to the wolves” by palace staff members and allowed to suffer intense media scrutiny without help from any members of the royal family. The couple said this lack of support, combined with Meghan’s declining mental health, forced them to step down as senior royals...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: This December, can we please cancel one awful Christmas song?

I’m not the first to demand that it be banned, cancelled and burned (should such a thing be possible) and yet this year, like all those that have come to pass since 1984, we’ve been forced to suffer through it again. I’m talking about the Band Aid 1984 charity single, “Do they know it’s Christmas?”.First, let’s answer the question; yes, they damn well do know it’s Christmas. Politicians and celebrities get “cancelled” for far less but every year, Africans in the UK hear this embarrassment of a song and are expected to smile, ignore it or even sing along.Bob...
The Independent

Royal experts suggest solution to help family members escape ‘gilded cage’

A slimmed-down monarchy could help reduce some of the issues experienced within the royal family, two expets have argued in the wake of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary.In the bombshell series, the couple make a series of allegations against the royal family, suggesting major rifts between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, in addition to other senior members of the family.In one episode, Harry claims that his brother “screamed” at him during negotiation talks at Sandringham in 2020, where the family gathered to discuss the Sussex’s potential exit from royal duties.Now, two constitutional...
The Independent

Norway's aging king hospitalized again

Norway’s King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.The 83-year-old king is in stable condition and will remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days, the palace said.Rikshospitalet is part of the Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in Oslo.Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been hospitalized several times in recent months. He was hospitalized in August for three days and got intravenous antibiotics to tackle a fever. He went through a successful operation...
Vice

Photographing the quiet beauty of coming-of-age in Transylvania

Roxana Mirtea and Alec Iatan first met a decade ago while living in Romania and have spent the last eight years collaborating on fashion editorials that employ her refined styling and his gentle approach to photography. Transylvania Youth, the working title of a new series they started shooting earlier this year in the country’s mountainous region, marks the pair’s move into a more documentary-led style of image-making.
The Independent

Elon Musk looks set to step down as Twitter boss as 57% vote for his removal

Elon Musk looks set to step down from the top job at Twitter after just two months, if he respects the results of an online poll launched on Sunday night.Around 57% of 14 million voters had said that Mr Musk should resign as Twitter chief executive with around three hours to go until the poll closed.Mr Musk launched the Twitter poll on Sunday night after having watched Argentina beat France in the World Cup final in Qatar.“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted, along with the options “Yes”...
WWD

Helena Christensen Says ‘Take the Plunge’

IS IT COLD ENOUGH YET?: Helena Christensen joined Dodiee founder Elisa Dahan at a low-key cocktail party Tuesday night at the label’s pop-up store in New York’s SoHo. Partial to designers who enhance women’s curves, Christensen said she loves Dodiee for that reason. Wearing a body-hugging black knit dress with an open back, the irony of the style she chose for the cocktail party was not overlooked. “It’s funny that I ended up wearing something black. I am a very colorful person. I usually never wear black. People are surprised when I do. The lavender is my number-one color. Hot pink?...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Watch King Charles do the hora —38 years after his break-dancing video

King Charles shrugged off any hurt following his youngest son Prince Harry’s Netflix show — by dancing the hora at a Jewish community center Friday. The monarch was the guest of honor at JW3 London for a Hanukkah celebration for Holocaust survivors. At the party, Charles danced the hora to various Jewish songs, including “To Life” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Oseh Shalom,” and joined students and volunteers preparing and packing meals for the center’s food bank. His festive moves were quite different from the break-dancing skills the future king showed off in 1985, which were later portrayed on “The Crown.” On Friday,...
The Independent

Elon Musk news – live: Twitter CEO to step down after losing public poll

Elon Musk has lost an online poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying he will “abide by the results”.On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting ‘Yes’.It comes after a difficult honeymoon period for Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social...
The Independent

Elon Musk launches Twitter poll to decide if he should step down as CEO and says he’ll abide by results

Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter.On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”Along with the question, he gave “Yes” and “No” options.With less than an hour to go, for the poll to close, over 16 million people have voted.In a separate tweet, Mr Musk wrote there is no successor in line if he steps down.Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results...
housebeautiful.com

Watch Andrea Bocelli Sing 'Ave Maria' During a Rare Performance in Vatican City

Legendary singer Andrea Bocelli has graced the world with his voice once again during a rare performance in Vatican City. On October 2, Bocelli took to St. Peter's Square to perform Ave Maria, perhaps the most famous lyrical prayer in the Christian faith. Bocelli, who hasn't performed in Vatican City since 2015, was there to celebrate a new light display called "Follow Me: The Life of St. Peter," which ran until October 16.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

983K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy