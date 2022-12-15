ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan tries to own Meghan Markle with least self-aware tweet ever

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

In his never-ending attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, talk show host Piers Morgan has once again criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their new Netflix documentary.

On Thursday, Morgan, 57, tweeted his feelings about Harry & Meghan by calling the couple whiny.

"God, their incessant whining is so insufferably exhausting," Morgan wrote.

Harry & Meghan debuted on Netflix earlier this month with the first three episodes. The second half premiered on Thursday, showing the couple's decision to leave as senior members of the Royal Family.

When the teaser for the documentary series first aired, Morgan called Meghan "Princess Pinocchio” since then, he has continuously attacked the show.

The irony in Morgan's statement was pointed out to him by followers who reminded the Piers Morgan Uncensored host that he often whines about Meghan and Prince Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZJLC_0jk04zgt00

Last week, Morgan called the documentary "worse than the Kardashians" and said he was "traumatised" after hearing his own voice used in the documentary trailer.

A very short portion of the trailer used an old clip of Morgan calling Meghan "a royal rockstar" which Morgan was horrified by. At the time, followers called out Morgan for capitalizing off the Duke and Duchess but criticising them for using his voice.

Similarly, people tried to make Morgan more self-aware by reminding him of his constant tweets about Meghan and Prince Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osYa7_0jk04zgt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoTSR_0jk04zgt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAroI_0jk04zgt00

Morgan has a touchy history with Meghan.

The two were reportedly friends before Meghan began dating Prince Harry. Morgan claimed Meghan stopped speaking to him after joining the Royal Family.

Then Morgan infamously walked off the set of Good Morning Britain after facing intense backlash for insulting Meghan and her mental health .

Many pointed out the obvious solution to Morgan's constant complaining about Meghan and Prince Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNstw_0jk04zgt00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214CXD_0jk04zgt00

Truth Over Lies
1d ago

Meghan rejected you Piers get over it already, she's moved on. A man scorned is not a good look for you.

