This Is Virginia's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds

Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Virginia's top choice being Christmas Bar cookies, according to a new study .

Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and peanut butter blossoms. Virginia joined Washington, Illinois, and Tennessee with Christmas Bar cookies as their top search, the study says.

Google released a map on Thursday, Dec. 15 that showed the uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state based on searches between Dec. 3-9. The study also found that consumers will buy or bake Christmas cookies to serve or gift to family members and friends ahead of the holidays. To read the full list of the top holiday cookies for each state, click here.