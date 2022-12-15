Jets QB Mike White has 'no doubt' he will play vs. Lions on Sunday

One of the questions surrounding the Detroit Lions’ Week 15 opponent, the New York Jets, appears to no longer be in question. Banged-up Jets starting QB Mike White indicated on Thursday that he will play in Sunday’s matchup in New York.

White has been dealing with injured ribs. He left New York’s last game on two different instances after taking huge shots from Buffalo Bills defenders. While he’s been limited in practices, White told Jets reporters that he full expects to play.

White was asked if there was any doubt he would play against Detroit. He quickly responded,

“No, no, none at all.”

The 27-year-old journeyman has provided a real lift for the Jets offense since taking over for benched Zach Wilson. He threw for 315 yards and three TDs in his first start, though he’s cooled since; White has no touchdowns against two interceptions in losses to the Vikings and Bills.

Wilson will be the backup this week after veteran Joe Flacco played poorly in relief of White against Buffalo.