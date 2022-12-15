Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Wows With Bonuses Up To $172,500 -- If You Bill Enough
When you’ve had an especially tough year in Biglaw — billing hours like crazy — it’s nice when the firm rewards your efforts with a little something extra in your stocking at the end of the year. Or in the case of Katten Muchin Rosenman, a big something extra — provided you billed enough.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
BBC
Millions to receive next cost-of-living payments
Cost-of-living payments worth hundreds of pounds will arrive in millions of people's accounts from Wednesday. More than 11 million pensioners will receive regular winter fuel payments boosted by an extra £300 this year. A million people on tax credits can also expect to see a second cost-of-living payment arrive...
Social Security update: First half of double $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 11 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are just 11 days away from their first of two checks to be delivered in the month of December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
Workers at a boot store are owed almost $360,000 because some wages were paid in gift cards
Dayton Boots in Vancouver paid some of its 71 employees $600 a week in gift cards, which its director said let him cover the cost of work equipment.
BBC
Cost of living: 'I check my bank account every morning'
A woman from County Down has said that she is struggling to find money to live on after her mortgage doubled. Jacqui is also dealing with physical pain due to a recent hip operation. Last year, a house fire forced her into temporary accommodation. Now back home, she said she...
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
The labor force is shrinking. Here's what is keeping Americans from working.
The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, with the U.S. adding more jobs than expected in November. Yet that job growth is masking a trend pressuring employers and the economy alike: The labor force is actually shrinking. The number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined...
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
Essence
Despite Rising Living Costs, Workers Are Still Reluctant To Take On Seasonal Holiday Jobs
Findings from a new reports show about 34% of small business owners said it's harder to find help this year compared to years prior. The holidays are usually a great time to pick up some extra cash with seasonal work. But, this year it seems like workers aren’t that interested in the jobs and small business owners are worried.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
A Twitter user poll voted Elon Musk out. Here's how the chaos impacts Tesla
Elon Musk launched a poll asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter — amid separate calls for a new Tesla CEO.
abovethelaw.com
Big Money Rains Down At Biglaw Firm
Yes, it’s a gloomy and rainy day here on the East Coast, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. There’s Biglaw bonus news coming in and when it’s raining money, well, that’s sure to add a little shimmer of sunshine to your day.
abovethelaw.com
Small Firms And Solos: It's Time To Tame Your Document Chaos!
It’s almost a new year — the perfect time for change. And if yours is like most small firms, upgrading your document management system is the quickest and most obvious way to become more efficient and profitable. At the Non-Event, we’re showing you just how easy this can...
