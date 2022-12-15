ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Wows With Bonuses Up To $172,500 -- If You Bill Enough

When you’ve had an especially tough year in Biglaw — billing hours like crazy — it’s nice when the firm rewards your efforts with a little something extra in your stocking at the end of the year. Or in the case of Katten Muchin Rosenman, a big something extra — provided you billed enough.
BBC

Millions to receive next cost-of-living payments

Cost-of-living payments worth hundreds of pounds will arrive in millions of people's accounts from Wednesday. More than 11 million pensioners will receive regular winter fuel payments boosted by an extra £300 this year. A million people on tax credits can also expect to see a second cost-of-living payment arrive...
BBC

Cost of living: 'I check my bank account every morning'

A woman from County Down has said that she is struggling to find money to live on after her mortgage doubled. Jacqui is also dealing with physical pain due to a recent hip operation. Last year, a house fire forced her into temporary accommodation. Now back home, she said she...
Essence

Despite Rising Living Costs, Workers Are Still Reluctant To Take On Seasonal Holiday Jobs

Findings from a new reports show about 34% of small business owners said it's harder to find help this year compared to years prior. The holidays are usually a great time to pick up some extra cash with seasonal work. But, this year it seems like workers aren’t that interested in the jobs and small business owners are worried.
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
abovethelaw.com

Big Money Rains Down At Biglaw Firm

Yes, it’s a gloomy and rainy day here on the East Coast, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. There’s Biglaw bonus news coming in and when it’s raining money, well, that’s sure to add a little shimmer of sunshine to your day.
HAWAII STATE
abovethelaw.com

Small Firms And Solos: It's Time To Tame Your Document Chaos!

It’s almost a new year — the perfect time for change. And if yours is like most small firms, upgrading your document management system is the quickest and most obvious way to become more efficient and profitable. At the Non-Event, we’re showing you just how easy this can...

