Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
WJCL
Savannah police give $5K in gifts to kids through shop with a cop
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers took the phrase "serve and protect" to a whole new level for this year's shop with a cop. Officers partnered with 34 kids from Savannah, ensuring their Christmas wishes came true. “We wanted to identify the children in our community that really didn't...
Gallery: Fathom Realty Office Holiday Party
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Fathom Realty celebrated its Office Holiday Party on Friday. Check out the photo gallery below!
wtoc.com
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening. It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated. The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with...
wtoc.com
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
WSAV-TV
Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart
WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide.
wtoc.com
Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Sweet Tooth Left with a Sour Taste
My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
allongeorgia.com
2023 Shad Season Opens January 1, River Regulations for Altamaha and Savannah
Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Shad season will run through midnight Mar. 31, 2023. “Last year’s shad...
WSAV-TV
1 dead in Hinesville shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot. A...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor
LISTEN: GPB's Benjamin Payne sits down with activist Rozz Rouse to learn more about the woman she would like to see become the namesake of the former Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah. —— Walk through downtown Savannah, and it won't take long before you reach one of the city's iconic...
wtoc.com
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief to Ukraine. Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’. Hinesville children take part in...
WJCL
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
WJCL
Johnson defeats Groves 71-53 in Savannah Holiday Classic Championship
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Johnson Atom Smashers defeated the Groves Rebels 71-53 in the Savannah Holiday Classic Saturday night. Atom Smashers improve to 9-2 on the season. Rebels fall to 5-5 on the season.
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council approves LOST offer, sending to Chatham Co. Commission for consideration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council has unanimously approved a new Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution offer. The new offer is now being sent to Chatham County Commission for consideration. If approved, the County’s portion of LOST proceeds would go up from 24 percent in the first year...
