Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Savannah police give $5K in gifts to kids through shop with a cop

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers took the phrase "serve and protect" to a whole new level for this year's shop with a cop. Officers partnered with 34 kids from Savannah, ensuring their Christmas wishes came true. “We wanted to identify the children in our community that really didn't...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart

WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Sweet Tooth Left with a Sour Taste

My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

1 dead in Hinesville shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot. A...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief to Ukraine. Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’. Hinesville children take part in...
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
SAVANNAH, GA

