1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning.
According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital.
Police are still investigating, but report that the shooting appears to be an “isolated road-rage” incident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0