1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital.

Police are still investigating, but report that the shooting appears to be an “isolated road-rage” incident.

