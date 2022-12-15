ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation

By Hannah Moore, Don Dare
WATE
 3 days ago

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown restaurant that serves take-out food and baked goods failed its health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.

Principe de Paz , located at 922 South Cumberland Street, in Morristown earned 66 on their health inspection. This is a failing score as a 69 and below is considered failing.

A kitchen worker was observed handling bread with his bare hands. Gloves are required to be worn whenever food is being handled. The bread was thrown away.

When the inspector checked the temperature of the cooked chicken, which had been in the refrigerator overnight, it was at 50 degrees. That is way too warm. 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to prevent foodborne illness. The chicken was thrown away.

In addition, there was no way for management to check the temperature of cooked food because the inspector writes the restaurant had no probe thermometer, but it is required.

There’s more, the inspector writes that paintbrushes were being used in the preparation of food. Clean and sanitized utensils are generally used to prepare food, not paintbrushes.

In the area where pastry items are bagged, there was no hand sink available for employees to wash and dry their hands. The health inspector adds that there were no towels available either.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of restaurant health rules. The manager received some on-the-spot instructions.

The inspector has returned to Principe de Paz, he checked all of the original critical violations, they have been corrected and the new re-inspected grade is a 92 .

Top Scores of the Week

  • Melting Pot, 959 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 100
  • Gourmet Cafe, 271 West Avenue, Crossville — 100
  • Monterrey Restaurant, 105 Cedar Lane, Knoxville — 100
  • Maple Hall Kitchen, 414 S. Gay Street, Knoxville — 100
  • Landing House, 1147 Sevier Ave, Knoxville — 100
  • Davinci’s, 113 S. Central St, Knoxville — 100
  • Roger’s Place, 8817 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100
  • Northshore Brasserie, 9430 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville — 99
Comments / 5

Tyler Lynn Cobb
2d ago

Depends on the brush.If it's the good nylon on I have no issues..if its the cheap ones we'll I dont want brush bristles in my food.The real issues were improper food storage ,temp,and food handling.No gloves or hand washing stations...I dont want salmonella

2
Jack Hertz
3d ago

And the problem is? I use paint brushes to barbecue and to base sauces on meats but not the ones I use to paint with. I buy a big package of chip brushes from harbor freight and my wife washes them until they start shedding and they go in the trash.

3
WATE

WATE

