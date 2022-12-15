ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

NAACP alleges voter suppression over Oakland mayoral election recount cost

OAKLAND -- Black voters accused the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office Friday of voter suppression after voting officials told them to pay $21,000 per day for a recount of the Oakland mayoral election. According to the latest official results, City Council president pro tem Sheng Thao won the election by fewer than 700 votes over City Councilmember Loren Taylor in the city's ranked-choice voting system. Having Black voters who are taxpayers, elders, and on fixed incomes pay $21,000 a day "continues a pattern of voter suppression in the Black community," leaders of the Oakland chapter of...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos of Life at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis

With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a battle to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

'We Have to Be Our Own Shield': SF's LGBTQ+ Community Honors Victims of the Pulse and Club Q Shootings in New Memorial

As you step onto the second floor of San Francisco’s LGBT Center, a large metal sculpture meets your eye. Aegis is San Francisco artist Wilson Ferreira’s memorial to the 49 people who were killed in a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2017, the most violent attack against the LGBTQ+ community in U.S. history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Nurses at Alta Bates Summit campuses plan strike starting Christmas Eve

Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses in Berkeley and Oakland gave notice this week that they plan to strike starting on Christmas Eve. Nurses plan to strike starting at 7 a.m. that day and continue walking the picket lines until the morning of Jan. 2. The walkouts will occur at 2450 Ashby Ave. and 2001 Dwight Way in Berkeley and 350 Hawthorne Ave. in Oakland.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Small business owners in S.F. Tenderloin decry worsening blight, crime

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a growing demand from business owners in San Francisco's Tenderloin District for the city to refund their tax dollars.They say the city has failed to keep their neighborhood safe leaving their source of income on the verge of collapse.Small business owner Eman Diab and about 150 business and property owners signed a petition to demand a refund of their sales and property taxes.Diab, a Palestinian immigrant, opened her cafe and sandwich shop in 2013 with excitement, love and hope."I was so happy because this is what I want," said Diab who owns Da Hot Spot Cafe...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

In ‘Oakland Belonging,’ youth explore the history of Swan’s Market

A year ago, Citlali Sanchez Uvovic didn’t know much about storytelling. She’d also never been to Swan’s Market and wasn’t particularly familiar with the surrounding neighborhood in Old Oakland. So when her mom encouraged her to join a youth program based at Swan’s that was all about storytelling, the 16-year-old Fremont High sophomore from East Oakland was curious—but had no clue what to expect.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County loses revenue from Stanford’s property tax exemptions

The largest tax exempt entity in Santa Clara County is depriving neighboring cities of much-needed tax revenue, local leaders say. Stanford University received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor. This means there is less tax revenue to support local public schools, community colleges, special districts like VTA and county and city governments.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Laid-Off Tech Workers Are Bracing For a Difficult Future

Breakups are never easy—some you see coming a mile away because the signs have been there all along. Others might come as a complete surprise. Sometimes a new person just comes along and turns your life upside down. Either way, what’s true about breakups recently in the Bay Area—where...
STANDARD, CA

