SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a growing demand from business owners in San Francisco's Tenderloin District for the city to refund their tax dollars.They say the city has failed to keep their neighborhood safe leaving their source of income on the verge of collapse.Small business owner Eman Diab and about 150 business and property owners signed a petition to demand a refund of their sales and property taxes.Diab, a Palestinian immigrant, opened her cafe and sandwich shop in 2013 with excitement, love and hope."I was so happy because this is what I want," said Diab who owns Da Hot Spot Cafe...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO