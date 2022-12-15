Missing Kentucky man found dead in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Kentucky man reported missing Tuesday was found dead Friday afternoon.

Woodrow ‘Woody’ M. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Dec. 13. The sheriff’s office said he was last seen leaving a Bradfordtown Road residence on foot on Monday, Dec. 12 around 6 p.m. On Friday at 1:30 p.m., a body was found in an area along Highway 221 according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

The body has been identified as Barton. The area where his body was found was around one mile from the residence he was last seen at. Barton’s cause of death is still under investigation. Barton was described as 5’7″ tall, weighing 150 lbs with gray hair and green eyes. He was also missing his index and middle fingers on his left hand.

K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern is handling the investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

Anyone with information is asked to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.