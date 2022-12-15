“I’m a big boy with a big heart, and I like kids!” Cobb Courier’s Happy Cat of the day for December 15

Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
“My name is Salem and I’m already eligible for adoption so WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?” Cobb County Courier Sad Dog of the Day, December 16
One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
cobbcountycourier.com
“I might LOOK like I’m barking, but I’m really just asking you to take me home with you!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 15
One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
cobbcountycourier.com
“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”
Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
cobbcountycourier.com
“I do not want to be on this table, and in fact, I’d rather be with you in your home! Adopt me please!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rihanna Shares First Look at Baby Boy in New TikTok
Rihanna is giving fans a peek at her baby boy for the first time!. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
Monroe Local News
Walton County shelter has dogs and cats, puppies and kittens in need of rescue or forever homes
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Dec. 14) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas – like Gabriel below that got a little help from his namesake in Mrs. Lockard’s Class at Walton County Schools. Click on the video link below to see a video of Gabriel’s personality and interaction with other dogs in the shelter.
cobbcountycourier.com
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
On thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t continue to be frightened and sad.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas
This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bethlehem, Georgia
Christmas is a perfect time to drop a list about Georgia’s own little town of Bethlehem. Located in Barrow County, the town of about 700 people typically only comes up in news stories and conversation when people talk about getting Christmas cards postmarked there. Here are five things you...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital While Filming TV Show
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been hospitalized following an unknown medical emergency on set of a TV show. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
BET
Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families
Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
WKRC
Pastor wants to grow weed, start cannabis business to get people back in church
ATLANTA (TND) — A Georgia pastor well known for his unorthodox ideas is going viral for his plan to get more people, especially Black men and those who "smell like weed," into his church. Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta shared his idea on...
Metro Atlanta’s iconic restaurant known for its ‘Ghetto Burger’ closes its doors after 51 years
ATLANTA — The world-famous Ann’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening after shutting down during the pandemic. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Wall Street Journal named the “Ghetto Burger” the best burger in America in 2007. The restaurant was an...
Comments / 0