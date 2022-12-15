ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

“I’m a big boy with a big heart, and I like kids!” Cobb Courier’s Happy Cat of the day for December 15

By Larry Felton Johnson
 3 days ago
cobbcountycourier.com

“My name is Salem and I’m already eligible for adoption so WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?” Cobb County Courier Sad Dog of the Day, December 16

One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I might LOOK like I’m barking, but I’m really just asking you to take me home with you!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 15

One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”

Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I do not want to be on this table, and in fact, I’d rather be with you in your home! Adopt me please!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13

One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rihanna Shares First Look at Baby Boy in New TikTok

Rihanna is giving fans a peek at her baby boy for the first time!. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
Monroe Local News

Walton County shelter has dogs and cats, puppies and kittens in need of rescue or forever homes

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Dec. 14) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas – like Gabriel below that got a little help from his namesake in Mrs. Lockard’s Class at Walton County Schools. Click on the video link below to see a video of Gabriel’s personality and interaction with other dogs in the shelter.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category

On thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t continue to be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas

This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bethlehem, Georgia

Christmas is a perfect time to drop a list about Georgia’s own little town of Bethlehem. Located in Barrow County, the town of about 700 people typically only comes up in news stories and conversation when people talk about getting Christmas cards postmarked there. Here are five things you...
BETHLEHEM, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital While Filming TV Show

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been hospitalized following an unknown medical emergency on set of a TV show. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
BET

Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families

Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs

CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

