Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday.

Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000.

Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges.

Due to the integrity of the case, deputies said more details will be released when the investigation and arrests are complete.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.