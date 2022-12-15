ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

By Nikolette Miller
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXtVN_0jk02Zir00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday.

Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fg8Cp_0jk02Zir00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKLgk_0jk02Zir00

Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges.

Due to the integrity of the case, deputies said more details will be released when the investigation and arrests are complete.

WNCT

WNCT

