MORE Coleman Businesses to be Open Sunday, December 18th
UPDATED LIST: Several of the Downtown Coleman stores will be open this Sunday, December 18th for everyone’s shopping convenience. These shops will open at 11:00am on Sunday, except for those specified with different times:. Prickly Pear,. OsKars Ranch,. Blessed Mess (12:30) Blessed Mess Children Shop (12:30) Also, Cattle Drive...
New Housing Subdivision to be Built in Coleman
A new housing development subdivision is in the works for the City of Coleman, the first significant housing development to occur in the City of Coleman in approximately 40 years. Thursday night, December 15, 2022 in a meeting of the Coleman City Council, the Council voted in favor to approve a Preliminary Plat for the Triangle Addition, 63.87 acres. According to the City of Coleman, Warren Ventures has been working with Jacob and Martin Engineering to develop the land which is on the east side of Coleman, between Guadalupe Street and the Highway 84 Bypass. The land was purchased with the intent to develop an area for new, single-family residential construction. The City Staff has been working closely with engineers from Jacob and Martin on the Preliminary Plat and are satisfied that all requirements have been met. This is the first step in developing the property and will be the basis for the preparation of the Final Plats which will be prepared for each phase of the project. Engineers anticipate having a Final Plat ready for consideration in February with construction on infrastructure extensions beginning shortly thereafter. “The first phase of the development will be approximately 25 homes. If you’re looking at the plat map, that’s going to be on the northern end from around First Street to around Third Street,” said James King, Assistant City Manager. The Council approved the Preliminary Plat 5 for, 0 against.
Ballinger Falls as Bluecats Improve to 9-6
BALLINGER — The Coleman Bluecats’ Basketball team defeated an old rival Friday night as they took down the Bearcats of Ballinger 58-49. The same Bluecat team that only shot 20% Tuesday night improved drastically as they hit 49% of their short-range shots in this contest. They weren’t much better from the 3, as they only shot 23%, but Braxton Smith did hit three of his nine attempts from way out there.
Bluekatts Working to Ready for District Play After the New Year
The Coleman Bluekatts hosted the Huckabay Lady Indians on Friday night, losing 34-50. Huckabay graduated only two of their players from last year's State Tournament qualifying team, and when Coleman was tied with them at the end of the first quarter, 13-13, they were none too happy. They seemed quite surprised by the Katts' competitive play. By halftime, Huckabay was up by five 19-24, showing they weren't going to give up. BUT, neither were the Bluekatts.
Ugly Hat & Sweater Contest Winners Announced
The Chamber of Commerce held an Ugly Hat and Sweater Contest for the Coleman businesses. Judging took place today and winners were announced. Winners are pictured above, and listed below:. First Place winner of the Ugly Hat & Sweater Contest was Jennifer Short with Jamison Mercantile, styling with her fiesta...
