Carteret Man Leads NY Pursuit After Armed Robbery: Police

A Central Jersey man wanted in an armed robbery of a Hudson Valley mini-mart was nabbed by state police following a chase on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

New York State troopers were advised to look out for a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox wanted in an armed robbery for a Clarkstown, NY minimart around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Trooper Tara McCormick said.

The car, driven by Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret, was spotted heading southbound on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, she said. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, McCormick said.

Khan exited the Thruway onto the Sprain Brook Parkway where troopers then conducted a moving roadblock to successfully stop the vehicle, state police said.

Khan was taken into custody and transported to state police headquarters in Tarrytown.

McCormick said a further investigation revealed Khan was driving with a suspended license and both plates on the vehicle were reported stolen by the NYPD.

Khan was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property

Unlawful fleeing police

Reckless endangerment

Obstructing governmental administration

Reckless endangerment of property

Aggravated driving without a license

Reckless driving

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of Yonkers Court in January and turned over to the Town of Clarkstown Police Department for the armed robbery.

