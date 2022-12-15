ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkstown, NY

Carteret Man Leads NY Pursuit After Armed Robbery: Police

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SczUJ_0jk02FJZ00
A man was nabbed for the alleged armed robbery of a mini-mart after taking state police on a chase. Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canava/getty signature

A Central Jersey man wanted in an armed robbery of a Hudson Valley mini-mart was nabbed by state police following a chase on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

New York State troopers were advised to look out for a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox wanted in an armed robbery for a Clarkstown, NY minimart around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Trooper Tara McCormick said.

The car, driven by Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret, was spotted heading southbound on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, she said. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, McCormick said.

Khan exited the Thruway onto the Sprain Brook Parkway where troopers then conducted a moving roadblock to successfully stop the vehicle, state police said.

Khan was taken into custody and transported to state police headquarters in Tarrytown.

McCormick said a further investigation revealed Khan was driving with a suspended license and both plates on the vehicle were reported stolen by the NYPD.

Khan was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property
  • Unlawful fleeing police
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Reckless endangerment of property
  • Aggravated driving without a license
  • Reckless driving

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of Yonkers Court in January and turned over to the Town of Clarkstown Police Department for the armed robbery.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said. Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the group of boys who had assaulted him around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack Man Stabbed In Back On City Street, Assailants Flee

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back overnight Sunday on a Hackensack street. The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening after being stabbed on Salem Street, around the corner from police headquarters, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers

A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
FORT LEE, NJ
Shore News Network

Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
Daily Voice

Burglar Stole Items From Watchung Family's Safe: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for stealing from a family's safe in Watchung, authorities said. Randolph C. McLeod was charged with burglary, theft and several other charges. The theft occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Johnston Drive, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P....
WATCHUNG, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WVNS

Two suffer gunshot wounds after shooting in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Three people were reportedly injured after a shooting in Greenbrier County on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The call came into the Greenbrier County 911 Center on Saturday, around 1:42 pm in Alderson near State Route 63. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, after an initial investigation, an argument occurred between three […]
ALDERSON, WV
Daily Voice

Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store

Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
BALDWIN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy