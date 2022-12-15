ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
NBC Miami

How to Watch Miami Heat Vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Held in Mexico

The NBA is headed to Mexico City for the first time since 2019. The Miami Heat (15-15) is set to take on the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) on Saturday. The international showdown at Arena Ciudad de Mexico is one of the many ways the NBA is seeking to expand globally and spread the love of basketball around the world.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Former NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested in Miami After Allegedly Punching Daughter

Former NBA star player Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami early Sunday morning at his condominium after he allegedly punched and slapped his daughter. The 40-year-old was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. at the home in Brickell Key by Miami Police, who were called to the home after Stoudemire's ex-wife said she came to pick up the child after receiving a picture asking for help.
MIAMI, FL

