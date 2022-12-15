Read full article on original website
Noem appoints new health secretary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state's Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also...
Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state's National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
Iowa care center fined nearly $1M
Following an August incident involving a resident being tied to a chair with a bed sheet, the Lenox Care Center is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The $910,680 in federal fines comes from violation of proper response and...
Thursday, December 22 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
Winter storm continues Thursday and Friday across Iowa; here's what to expect. Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Winter storm dash cam video from the Nebraska State Patrol
Dash cam video from the Nebraska State Patrol of the winter storm Wednesday night. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, state troopers have performed 175 motorist assists since midnight, and well over 350 since the storm started Wednesday.
Life-threatening weather hits Siouxland, residents encouraged to stay indoors
SIOUX CITY — A blizzard with life-threatening wind chills in the -35 degrees to -50 degrees range hit Siouxland Wednesday night and is expected to continue into Saturday. Residents are advised to stay inside and off the roads this holiday weekend. "Hunker down until after the worst has passed,”...
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Frigid wind chills and dangerously low temps will make travel treacherous in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Gusty winds as high as 40 mph and dangerously frigid wind chills as low as 42 below will make conditions treacherous throughout Siouxland Thursday. Sporadic snow showers throughout Wednesday blanketed the area with around an inch of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's forecast calls...
