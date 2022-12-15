Hochul deploys state of emergency response assets

ALBANY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed state of emergency response assets in response to the winter storm.

Snowfall began this afternoon with Southern Tier regions expected to receive 8 to 12 inches of snow through Saturday. According to the state, the storm will have peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate state agency response and facilitate requests for assistance from local governments.

Hochul urges no unnecessary travel Thursday evening and on Friday due to heavy, wet snow conditions.

“We know how important it is to stay ahead of storms, and state agencies are prepared to work around the clock this weekend to make sure New Yorkers are safe,” Governor Hochul said. “My team will continue to monitor storm conditions across the state to ensure that we use every resource at our disposal, and we urge everyone in the impacted regions to avoid unnecessary travel tonight and tomorrow. Work from home if possible, stay off the roads, and make sure you and your loved ones remain vigilant.”

According to Hochul, the following assets are prepared to respond for the storm:

Plow Trucks: 2,084

Tow Plows: 61

Loaders: 400

Snow blowers: 42

Graders: 19

Salt: DOT and Thruway salt sheds are fully stocked for the storm

Personnel deployed: 4,129

Utility workers: Up to 6,500 available to respond

Two equipment operator instructors from Long Island will be responding to the Southern Tier.

