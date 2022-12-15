Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Margot Robbie Had A Cute Outfit-Matching Moment With Her Mom At The ‘Babylon’ Premiere
Margot Robbie, who works with stylist Kate Young, always gets it right on the red carpet. That’s because the actor knows what she likes, which is a mix of feminine and sultry dresses, and she rarely deviates from what works for her personal style. Take Robbie’s black dress at the Babylon global premiere screening, for example. On Dec. 15, the actor attended a red carpet event for her upcoming movie in Los Angeles and wore an Alaïa look that was alluring and classy.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
thezoereport.com
Pat McGrath’s Latest Makeup Collaboration Will Leave You Starry-Eyed
The most colorful new beauty collection of the year doesn’t exactly come from a long time ago or a galaxy far, far away — it was born just across the pond from the always-brilliant mind of Dame Pat McGrath. Released just ahead of the holiday season and its shimmering, champagne-soaked parties, the Pat McGrath Labs Star Wars collection isn’t just for diehard fans of the classic series. In fact, the 17-piece collaboration might just be a one-stop set for all those sultry New Year’s Eve looks saved to your Pinterest. While not the first Star Wars-themed line from McGrath, sci-fi fans may be interested to hear that this collection is firmly dedicated to the original George Lucas film trilogy, focusing on the dichotomy between light and dark sides of The Force.
thezoereport.com
Fact: Nothing Looks Chicer Than A Well-Styled Pair Of Riding Boots
I recently found myself longing to create knee-high riding boot outfits in a strategic effort to channel a certain je ne sais quoi, if you know what I mean. Luckily, I have brands like Khaite, Totême, and Hermés, all of whom are turning out timeless yet completely of-the-moment options, to lead me in my search for the perfect pair. What I love most about these horse girl-approved shoes are how understated but versatile they are. Because while tall black boots are admittedly far from groundbreaking, the many and infinitely chic ways to wear them can feel like a revelation.
thezoereport.com
Single For The Holidays? Here’s How To Celebrate When You’re Flying Solo
You’re at Christmas dinner with your family, surrounded by your parents and siblings and aunts and uncles. Everyone seems to be coupled up. You looked forward to this dinner, yet also dreaded it … because you knew your Aunt Pearl would be there asking demeaning questions like, “So, are you still single?” This kind of commentary typically makes the room go quiet and places all attention on you. You want to disappear. You did so well ignoring the kissy couples around you, not to mention the strategically placed mistletoe hanging across the room. Maybe you actually don’t mind being single during the holidays, but these moments and pointed questions have a way of making one feel uncomfortable ... like there’s something missing in your life, even though there isn’t.
thezoereport.com
How To Grow Thick Eyebrows After Years Of Waxing & Tweezing
Experimenting with your brow look is all fun and games until you go a little too far with your tweezers. As a child of the ‘90s, I too have succumbed to the consequences of over-plucking my brows and have spent hours on the internet searching for eyebrow growth solutions, wondering if it was even possible to get back to my natural full brows.
Comments / 0