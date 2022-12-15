It's not often you hear "fast food" and "fresh" used in the same sentence — that is, unless the words "is not" are being uttered in between them. The industry relies on frozen foods out of both cost and convenience, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, when it comes to something like hamburgers, eating a freshly made patty certainly sounds better than chowing down on one that's been sitting in the back of a walk-in freezer for who knows how long, even more so because the USDA says the quality of frozen ground beef starts diminishing around the four-month mark.

14 HOURS AGO