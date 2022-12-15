Read full article on original website
The Many Forms Of Boozy Carajillo Coffee
Way back before anyone had ever dreamed of something called Red Bull – let alone made a cocktail with it – there were other, better, ways of mixing caffeine and alcohol for those looking to get a little fired up before winding down. Espresso martinis and "carajillos" are all classic drinks combining coffee and alcohol for what Juliana McIntosh's "Art of Drinking" podcast referred to as "pick me up ... then lay me down" sort of beverages.
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Coffee Lovers' Go-To Brand For Coffee Pods
Humans have evolved immensely in the ways that we brew our coffee at home, Perfect Daily Grind reported. From the early drip methods to the reliable moka pot and the French press, there are as many methods for preparing your morning cup as there are types of coffees out there. The fastest, most convenient route to a piping hot mug of your favorite caffeinated beverage is the single-cup brewing machine, according to The Washington Post.
Reddit Is Comparing Aldi's Chocolate Bars To Kinder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Americans might first think of Hershey's or Godiva when they think of chocolate, one of the most popular candy bar brands in Europe is Kinder. In fact, according to Confectionery News, Kinder was the most searched chocolate bar in all of 2022. The chocolate company, which began in 1968 in Italy, has steadily gained popularity in the United States as well. One of its best-known products is the Kinder Bueno bar, which consists of a crispy wafer layered with hazelnut filling that's covered in milk chocolate and drizzled with dark chocolate.
Bubble Tea Isn't As Old As You Think
Cristiano Ronaldo is older than bubble tea, Eddie Huang is older than bubble tea, and, depending on whose side of the story you buy, even Lady Gaga might be older than bubble tea. But first things first, what do we even mean by bubble tea? This part-drink, part-dessert has exploded...
You Can Order A Coke Float At McDonald's
Some restaurants, like Starbucks, are all about secret menu hacks. But just because McDonald's menu isn't made up of approximately 50% secret menu hacks doesn't mean there aren't a few seriously worth knowing. Hacks like ordering your fries with no salt to ensure you get them piping hot and made fresh to order and ordering a round egg patty separately from your Sausage McMuffin and then putting them together yourself to save a little coin are just some of the off-menu tips and tricks that are always worth knowing (per Rather-Be-Shopping.com).
Simple Sopapilla Cheesecake Recipe
If you love cheesecake and you love sopapillas, you have to try this easy sopapilla cheesecake recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Jess Morone. If you've never had a sopapilla before, don't worry — you'll love this recipe. It's crispy, sweet, delicious, and comes together in under 1 hour. Sopapillas are deep-fried pieces of dough that have roots in Native American and New Mexican culture, and is similar to buneleros that originate from Spain (via New Mexico Culture).
White Negroni Cocktail Recipe
The white Negroni is a classy, albeit lesser-known, variation of the classic bitter, and boozy concoction that is the Italian Negroni cocktail. With a combination of gin, aromatic Lillet blanc, and a gentian-based liqueur, the white Negroni is a much gentler, and nuanced take on its bright red counterpart. According...
There's Something Big Missing From Whole Foods' Holiday Snack Lineup
Christmas is just around the corner and grocery stores have been stocking their shelves all month with goodies fit for a holiday party. To spread the cheer, Whole Foods Market shared all the holiday goods fans should look out for in a blog post. One item was hot-cocoa-flavored ice cream sandwiches, a product that several claimed they "needed" last year on Instagram. Another was its cinnamon pull-apart bread mix, which also left a few impressed on social media. "Whoa. That's an amazing find," one comment read.
What Happens When You Overwork Cookie Dough?
'Tis the season to bake and eat cookies. Whether it's a simple drop cookie like the perennial favorite chocolate chip, the labor-intensive, multi-day, decorated sugar cookie, or the warm and spicy gingerbread cookies, home bakers are lovingly churning out dozens of cookies this time of year to gift to family and friends, swap in a cookie exchange, or glutinously scarf down by yourself.
Reddit's Stomach Is Scrambling Over An Uncooked Wendy's Burger
It's not often you hear "fast food" and "fresh" used in the same sentence — that is, unless the words "is not" are being uttered in between them. The industry relies on frozen foods out of both cost and convenience, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, when it comes to something like hamburgers, eating a freshly made patty certainly sounds better than chowing down on one that's been sitting in the back of a walk-in freezer for who knows how long, even more so because the USDA says the quality of frozen ground beef starts diminishing around the four-month mark.
Reddit Is Torn Over Aldi's Norwegian Crisp Bread
If you're hosting a holiday party or any gathering, a charcuterie board is the easiest way to ensure your guests can happily snack throughout the night — no cooking required. However, picking up even just a few cheeses and cured meats from a gourmet grocer can be expensive, which is why many customers may head to a budget grocery store like Aldi for cheap cheese.
Ree Drummond's Favorite Cinnamon Toast Is All About The Broiler
Sometimes the simplest-seeming foods are the ones that no one can agree on. Pizza is the perfect example. A dish of dough, sauce, and cheese is as basic as you can get until you start getting into the nitty-gritty details, which passionate cooks inevitably do. Get two pizza chefs in a room with one another (or, even more daunting, two hobbyists who dedicate all of their free time and expendable income to studying the art of pizza), and chances are they'll disagree about the best way to do, well, everything.
The Time Pizza Hut Delivered To The Peak Of Mount Kilimanjaro
It's one thing to enjoy a slice of your favorite delivery pizza in the comfort of your home, but it's entirely another thing to eat a few well-deserved slices after completing a feat as grueling as the trek to Africa's highest summit. When Pizza Hut first came to Tanzania in 2016, that was exactly the challenge the popular pizza chain accepted, as per a Pizza Hut press release. Luckily, victory tasted like cheesy pepperoni.
The Accidental Origins Of Marmite
Marmite is a pretty controversial product, with half of the world loving it and the other half despising it. According to The Guardian, the extremely unique taste of Marmite can be described as having a thick, syrup-like texture with a salty and yeasty profile that's similar to soy sauce and other umami flavors. Marmite has become an integral part of British culture, so much so that there was actually a £15,000 statue of a jar of Marmite constructed in Burton-on-Trent, which is where Marmite was invented, per BBC.
Did Taco Bell Get Rid Of Gorditas?
It's quite disheartening to pull up to a drive-thru, order your favorite menu item, and be told the product no longer offers it. Sadly, Taco Bell is one of those companies that eliminate items from its menu quite often, usually sparking a social media frenzy begging for their return. In early 2021, the 7-Layer Burrito disappeared as an option, prompting fans to look up its ingredients and order it anyway (per In The Know). Because the offer was vegetarian, it was a popular option among fans of the lifestyle. The ordering trick was introduced to TikTok, proving that if anything, the younger generations are quite innovative.
Lizzo's 'Cheezy' Takis Is The Vegan Comfort Dish With Star Power
Lizzo's inner foodie shined through on her TikTok when she shared a recipe for dressed up Takis. This isn't the first time the star featured her culinary creations on her social media channels — in the past, the Michigan-born singer has shared recipes for salad dressing and "feta" pasta on her platform, proving that being vegan does not mean giving up delicious comfort foods.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its New Red Pepper And Almond Pesto Sauce
Whoever dreamt up pesto was a genius. Seriously, using just five ingredients, they managed to create a taste bud-tantalizing marvel that adds life to a plethora of dishes. According to La Cucina Italiana, the first recorded recipe for today's familiar version of pesto (Pesto Genovese) starred in an 1863 cookbook by GB Ratto. While no one knows the original creator of this version, a debt of gratitude is owed to Ratto for putting pen to paper.
The Unexpectedly Futuristic Way To Get Warm Cookies
No matter the time of year, people will be busy baking and decorating cookies to serve for dessert at dinner parties and family gatherings. Nothing quite beats the warm, gooey, melt-in-your-mouth perfection of cookies eaten fresh just out of the oven. Sure, you might have to perform a little hot potato maneuver and delicately transfer them between your hands to avoid scalding, but any temporary pain you may experience is rewarded handsomely with each delectable molten bite.
Instagram Is Breathing Fire On Walmart's Decadent DIY Cookie Board
Let's talk about cookies. A staple in the diets of Santa Claus and Cookie Monster, the mouthwatering treat is practically unmatched when it comes to baked goods. They're a holiday baking fave for Americans, 93% of whom whip up at least one batch during the Christmas season (via PR Newswire). And with the ability to take on just about any flavor profile, it should be pretty easy for everybody to find at least one type of cookie they'll like.
How The Traditional Chef's Uniform Came To Be What It Is Today
There's something about the crisp, clean whiteness of a chef's attire that instills confidence. Surely, if the restaurant's culinary team is dressed for the part, the food will be top-notch, right? While a pristine uniform may not be a guarantee of Michelin Star-worthy dishes, it does foster an aura of professionalism. After all, most top chefs have been spotted wearing these flawless white jackets. Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Anthony Bourdain, and Alain Ducasse all have been seen wearing this attire in the kitchen. Gordon Ramsay sports a short-sleeved version. Heck, even the Swedish Chef muppet wears formal cooking garb.
