ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar Reflects on ‘MTV Effect’ Around ‘Three Lock Box’

Sammy Hagar recently discussed how the "MTV Effect" had reached full swing and changed his career by the time he released his 1982 album Three Lock Box. The Red Rocker's seventh solo LP boasted the hit single "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the best placement of his solo career. But this new level of success also came with its fair share of complications.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Jewish Rock Stars

Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Years Ago: Why Foreigner Went Soft With ‘Inside Information’

When Foreigner's sixth studio album, Inside Information, arrived on Dec. 7, 1987, it further drove a wedge between the band's two creative forces. Ballads had become a big part of Foreigner’s ongoing chart success in the ‘80s, beginning with "Waiting for a Girl Like You" on 1981’s Foreigner 4 and continuing through the massive success of "I Want to Know What Love Is," which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1985.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Eight Rock Books That Have Yet to See the Light of Day

Thanks to the bestselling likes of Keith Richards' Life, Tina Turner's I, Tina and Bob Dylan's Chronicles, Volume One, rock 'n' roll has made inroads in the book industry. Artists are receiving multimillion-dollar advances in some cases, with publishers betting that a significant number of fans might be interested in reading about them as well as listening to their music.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dolly Parton to Cover Prince, Rolling Stones on Rock Album

Dolly Parton has revealed a few more details about her upcoming rock album, which she decided to make after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. She’s previously said that former Journey singer Steve Perry would be heard on the LP and that she was aiming to have Robert Plant and Jimmy Page guest on a new cover of Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (video below), she unveiled the record's title and said it would also include songs by Prince, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with some original pieces.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ultimate Classic Rock

Journey Hires New Manager Amid Neal Schon-Jonathan Cain Lawsuit

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have ceded their co-managerial duties to new manager Mike Kobayashi, who confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday that he was "just hired" by the feuding rockers. Kobayashi makes up one-third of CSM Management, which he launched with Craig Fruin and Sheryl Louis. The music management...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’

Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours

It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy