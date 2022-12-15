Read full article on original website
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Sammy Hagar Reflects on ‘MTV Effect’ Around ‘Three Lock Box’
Sammy Hagar recently discussed how the "MTV Effect" had reached full swing and changed his career by the time he released his 1982 album Three Lock Box. The Red Rocker's seventh solo LP boasted the hit single "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the best placement of his solo career. But this new level of success also came with its fair share of complications.
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Wicked Lester Drummer Says He Didn’t Quit Pre-Kiss Band
Tony Zarrella, who played with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in Wicked Lester, said he didn’t quit the band – as is frequently reported – and it was the future Kiss stars who left. They’d completed an album in 1972 following two years’ work, but it was...
50 Years Ago: Neil Diamond Catches Fire With ‘Hot August Night’
Neil Diamond recorded his first live album on a warm August night in 1972 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Two and a half months later, the rest of the world found out just how hot it really was. He came into this concert as a known and respected...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Classic ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘One of the Things That Killed’ Chris Farley
Chris Farley's turn as a Chippendales dancer opposite Patrick Swayze remains one of the most famous sketches in Saturday Night Live history. In roughly six minutes, it introduced America to their new favorite funnyman, a once-in-a-generation comedic talent who could bring an audience to laughter simply by appearing on-screen. Yet...
35 Jewish Rock Stars
Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
The ‘SNL’ Sketch Kirstie Alley Called Her ‘Most Fun’ Acting Scene
On Oct. 12, 1991, Kirstie Alley hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The experience included a sketch she’d later describe as the “most fun that I’ve ever had acting.”. Alley’s star was soaring at the time. She’d joined the cast of the hit sitcom Cheers...
35 Years Ago: Why Foreigner Went Soft With ‘Inside Information’
When Foreigner's sixth studio album, Inside Information, arrived on Dec. 7, 1987, it further drove a wedge between the band's two creative forces. Ballads had become a big part of Foreigner’s ongoing chart success in the ‘80s, beginning with "Waiting for a Girl Like You" on 1981’s Foreigner 4 and continuing through the massive success of "I Want to Know What Love Is," which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1985.
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam
Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
Eight Rock Books That Have Yet to See the Light of Day
Thanks to the bestselling likes of Keith Richards' Life, Tina Turner's I, Tina and Bob Dylan's Chronicles, Volume One, rock 'n' roll has made inroads in the book industry. Artists are receiving multimillion-dollar advances in some cases, with publishers betting that a significant number of fans might be interested in reading about them as well as listening to their music.
Dolly Parton to Cover Prince, Rolling Stones on Rock Album
Dolly Parton has revealed a few more details about her upcoming rock album, which she decided to make after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. She’s previously said that former Journey singer Steve Perry would be heard on the LP and that she was aiming to have Robert Plant and Jimmy Page guest on a new cover of Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (video below), she unveiled the record's title and said it would also include songs by Prince, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with some original pieces.
Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best
In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
Stranglers Drummer Jet Black Remembered by Bandmates and Friends
Jet Black, drummer with British punk and new wave pioneers the Stranglers, has died at the age of 84. A leading light of the mid ‘70s to early ‘80s musical movement, Black retired from performing in 2015 as a result of ill health, then retired completely three years later. His real name was Brian John Duffy.
Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
Journey Hires New Manager Amid Neal Schon-Jonathan Cain Lawsuit
Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have ceded their co-managerial duties to new manager Mike Kobayashi, who confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday that he was "just hired" by the feuding rockers. Kobayashi makes up one-third of CSM Management, which he launched with Craig Fruin and Sheryl Louis. The music management...
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours
It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover Blood, Sweat and Tears’ ‘Spinning Wheel’
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and director Judd Apatow have shared their take on Blood, Sweat & Tears' 1968 hit "Spinning Wheel." Apatow handles vocals on the track, with Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and a brass trio in support. The cover was reportedly inspired by a karaoke night the director spent in Hawaii with Grohl’s family.
