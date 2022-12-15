Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested after deadly shooting at motel on Boardwalk Drive earlier this week
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday following a deadly shooting at a motel off Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this week. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis shot to death outside the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive, just off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
wbrz.com
Woman declared guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning her boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale, the woman accused of poisoning two men, was found guilty of second-degree murder for one of their deaths Friday morning in the culmination of a trial that was delayed several times by medical emergencies and investigators skipping court. Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder...
wbrz.com
Driver killed on I-110 when passing vehicle shot at him early Friday morning, police say
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting on I-110 early Friday morning that left one dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found Lenard Moore, 44, dead with several gunshot wounds when they arrived. Detectives said Moore was driving on I-110...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man who allegedly stole case of beer from convenience store
HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man seen on camera stealing a case of beer from a convenience store. On Dec. 8 at around 8 a.m., surveillance video caught a man grabbing a case of beer from the store's fridge and leaving without paying. Anyone with information regarding...
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
wbrz.com
18-year-old man dies after slamming into oncoming truck, State Police say
LIVINGSTON PARISH – An 18-year-old man died when he crashed into an oncoming truck. State Police said Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro south on La. 16 near Simms Road “at a high rate of speed” around 3 p.m. Thursday and tried to pass several vehicles at a curve in the road.
wbrz.com
Chase ends when stolen vehicle crashes into car wash dumpster, deputies say
LIVINGSTON PARISH – Three people were arrested Friday after they were captured following a chase involving a stolen car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 after it was reported stolen from Houma. The SUV did not stop, the sheriff’s...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge panhandlers caught lying about sick child in roadside charity scam
BATON ROUGE - 'Tis the season for giving, but be aware of scammers looking for a quick buck. In one recent case, they've disguised themselves as panhandlers at a busy Baton Rouge intersection. Prior to donating to a charitable cause, make sure you do your research. This week, people have...
wbrz.com
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish
BATON ROUGE - There are concerns that monitoring companies who keep an eye on criminals in East Baton Rouge could be too lax. Wednesday night, BRPD and members of the EBR Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) went to the Metro Council asking for $200,000 to fund a new electronic monitoring program that would be run by police instead of outside companies.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
wbrz.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge Fire captain who died while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say. The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
wbrz.com
Man, 2 children hurt after massive apartment fire off Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man and two children were hurt when flames consumed an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the two-alarm fire shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue, just off S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
wbrz.com
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon; no one hurt
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Louisiana highway Sunday afternoon when it ran out of fuel. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the single-engine plane had to land on LA 1036 around 1 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and crews with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10 assisted with the landing.
wbrz.com
Longtime Baton Rouge Fire captain dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say. The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
wbrz.com
Louisiana Art & Science Museum without power for more than 48 hours due to underground cable fault
BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown has left the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in the dark for nearly 48 hours. Officials said the power first went out at LASM and surrounding buildings around 3 p.m. Thursday. Entergy reportedly told museum staff their power would be back on by that night.
wbrz.com
LASM welcomes hundreds of students despite days-long power outage
BATON ROUGE - Power went out at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Thursday afternoon when an Entergy utility cable failed, but they still made it their mission to serve over three hundred students. "We were in a staff meeting, and we discovered the power just went out," Serena Pandos,...
wbrz.com
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas still accepting donations for those in need
BATON ROUGE - Five hundred children lined up outside St. Vincent de Paul early Saturday morning, and each left with two toys and a free breakfast. It's all part of Sylvia's Toys for Christmas and an effort to give back. One by one, each child came up and was handed a gift from Sylvia Weatherspoon and Bishop Michael Duca.
wbrz.com
Beloved Cajun adaptation of 'The Nutcracker' returns to downtown BR for the first time in 5 years
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Ballet Theater dancers have been rehearsing for this weekend for a long time. "This is The Nutcracker's first time back in the theater and we are--excited is not the right word," Christine Perkins said. The last time The Nutcracker: A Tale From the Bayou...
