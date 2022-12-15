ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance

BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish

BATON ROUGE - There are concerns that monitoring companies who keep an eye on criminals in East Baton Rouge could be too lax. Wednesday night, BRPD and members of the EBR Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) went to the Metro Council asking for $200,000 to fund a new electronic monitoring program that would be run by police instead of outside companies.
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
LASM welcomes hundreds of students despite days-long power outage

BATON ROUGE - Power went out at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Thursday afternoon when an Entergy utility cable failed, but they still made it their mission to serve over three hundred students. "We were in a staff meeting, and we discovered the power just went out," Serena Pandos,...
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas still accepting donations for those in need

BATON ROUGE - Five hundred children lined up outside St. Vincent de Paul early Saturday morning, and each left with two toys and a free breakfast. It's all part of Sylvia's Toys for Christmas and an effort to give back. One by one, each child came up and was handed a gift from Sylvia Weatherspoon and Bishop Michael Duca.
