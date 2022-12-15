ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sprinkles is Heading to the Irvine Spectrum

By Jackson Frons
What Now Orange County
What Now Orange County
 3 days ago
Sprinkles has a new location in the works, this time in Irvine . According to a P.R. representative, Sprinkles hopes to open at the Irvine Spectrum sometime in the second financial quarter of 2023.

Considered the country’s first cupcake bakery, Sprinkles originally made a name for itself in Los Angeles in 2005. Since then, the brand has expanded to dozens of locations around the country, even pioneering a to-go dining system called “The Cupcake ATM” in the process.

While the brand has recently made a push toward franchising, the location at the Irvine Spectrum will be controlled by corporate, under the guidance of CEO Dan Mesches .

As for the menu, guests should expect, naturally, a great deal of cupcakes, with flavors ranging from Dark Chocolate to Triple Cinnamon along with a bevy of rotating seasonal options. The dessert destination also offers a selection of brownies and cookies too, a perfect snack for mall-goers on the move.

One of Southern California’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, the Irvine Spectrum recently underwent a $200 million expansion in 2020.



