LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This could have been a Fenway Fiasco. It had all the earmarks of a game nobody cared about. All but three regular assistant coaches had left the staff. Head coach Scott Satterfield defected – for the opposing program. There were transfer portal defections among Louisville’s players, and others decided not to play, especially quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO