Louisville, KY

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
CRAWFORD | Fenway Fire: Louisville comes together in adversity, rolls over UC in Fenway Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This could have been a Fenway Fiasco. It had all the earmarks of a game nobody cared about. All but three regular assistant coaches had left the staff. Head coach Scott Satterfield defected – for the opposing program. There were transfer portal defections among Louisville’s players, and others decided not to play, especially quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.
$8 million renovation begins on Louisville's Main Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major $8 million renovation is planned for Louisville's Main Library. Demolition started Friday morning when Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer grabbed a sledge hammer and helped bust through a lobby wall to an outdated stack space at the branch on York Street. One goal is to...
Butchertown Brewing moves into new space at Mellwood Arts Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown Brewing made a move into a new space Friday. The taproom relocated to the Mellwood Art Center's courtyard area. It was originally located on the 2nd floor. Andy Cobb, the owner and head brewer, said they hope to bring more foot traffic and will include...
Louisville nonprofit holds 'Christmas in California Park' for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual holiday event that supports families was held in the California neighborhood Sunday. The eighth-annual "Christmas in California Park" was hosted by Love Transformation Project. Calvin Wooten, founder of the local nonprofit, said the event supports families in poverty. Love Transformation Project has spent the...
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Savannah Smiles Foundation holds giveaways for Louisville area children in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some special families had an afternoon of fun and sharing memories, all to support loved ones who are going through some struggles. The Savannah Smiles Foundation hosted its annual holiday gathering on Saturday. The party is for more than 40 children who come from families that suffer from addiction or mental health issues.
Fallen LMPD officer remembered on anniversary of his death on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim. Police, friends and family of Cottongim attended a service at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring the fallen officer. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to move an abandoned vehicle near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue when the accident happened, police said.
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
Detour in place for 2-3 days on Frankfort Avenue for sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District crews are working through the night on an emergency sewer repair in the Clifton neighborhood. Workers say a build up of rock and stone clogged a sewer line and closed the roadway at 2117 Frankfort Avenue. It means a detour for traffic...
Local vendors set up at 'Holiday Bazaar' held at Portland Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local vendors showed off their creations and talents in time for the holidays during an event in Portland on Sunday. Portland Museum held its Holiday Bazaar for the first time since 2019. There was a variety of vendors at the museum offering artisan décor, prints, sculptures,...
Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
