FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's win over Florida A&M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Florida A&M at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 17, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Chabad of Kentucky lights state's largest Menorah on first night of Hanukkah
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered in Louisville to light Kentucky's largest Menorah on the first night of the Hanukkah. The Chabad of Kentucky hosted a special event on 4th Street Live! on Sunday to celebrate the start of the 8-day festival of lights. Mayor Greg Fischer and...
Kentucky College of Barbering hosts 'West End Toy Giveaway' for families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families lined up for toys and bicycles at a holiday event hosted at the Kentucky College of Barbering on Sunday. Jermaine Sutton, also known as "Dino the Barber," said sponsors, coworkers and customers brought in toys and donations for the giveaway event. "The reason...
CRAWFORD | Fenway Fire: Louisville comes together in adversity, rolls over UC in Fenway Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This could have been a Fenway Fiasco. It had all the earmarks of a game nobody cared about. All but three regular assistant coaches had left the staff. Head coach Scott Satterfield defected – for the opposing program. There were transfer portal defections among Louisville’s players, and others decided not to play, especially quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.
'They have brilliance' | Louisville's Hip Hop Into Learning plans to use $500K grant to expand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won $500,000 on national television and plans to use to reach more students. Hip Hop into Learning (HHN2L) uses rap and music to help Louisville-area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known.
BOZICH | Louisville wobbles but Curry powers Cards to 61-55 win over Florida A&M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men’s basketball team raced to 94 points while dispatching Western Kentucky for the Cards’ first victory Wednesday night. Joy reigned at Second and Main. But reasonable people remembered another score that defined this Louisville season: The 10-point exhibition game loss...
$8 million renovation begins on Louisville's Main Library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major $8 million renovation is planned for Louisville's Main Library. Demolition started Friday morning when Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer grabbed a sledge hammer and helped bust through a lobby wall to an outdated stack space at the branch on York Street. One goal is to...
Boys & Girls Club set to open 4th location at St. Stephen Baptist Church in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana's latest location is only weeks from opening for young people in Louisville's California neighborhood. The organization partnered with St. Stephen Baptist Church to open its fourth local site inside the church's Family Life Center off 15th and Kentucky streets.
West Louisville's Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park showcases talented singers
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- West Louisville is getting ready for their first ever Winter Wonderland. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the producers of this holiday celebration. OneWest, the nonprofit committed to commercial growth in the West End of Louisville, presents Winter Wonderland, December 16 through the 18th. The 3...
Butchertown Brewing moves into new space at Mellwood Arts Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown Brewing made a move into a new space Friday. The taproom relocated to the Mellwood Art Center's courtyard area. It was originally located on the 2nd floor. Andy Cobb, the owner and head brewer, said they hope to bring more foot traffic and will include...
Louisville nonprofit holds 'Christmas in California Park' for families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual holiday event that supports families was held in the California neighborhood Sunday. The eighth-annual "Christmas in California Park" was hosted by Love Transformation Project. Calvin Wooten, founder of the local nonprofit, said the event supports families in poverty. Love Transformation Project has spent the...
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Savannah Smiles Foundation holds giveaways for Louisville area children in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some special families had an afternoon of fun and sharing memories, all to support loved ones who are going through some struggles. The Savannah Smiles Foundation hosted its annual holiday gathering on Saturday. The party is for more than 40 children who come from families that suffer from addiction or mental health issues.
Fallen LMPD officer remembered on anniversary of his death on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim. Police, friends and family of Cottongim attended a service at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring the fallen officer. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to move an abandoned vehicle near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue when the accident happened, police said.
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
Detour in place for 2-3 days on Frankfort Avenue for sewer line repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District crews are working through the night on an emergency sewer repair in the Clifton neighborhood. Workers say a build up of rock and stone clogged a sewer line and closed the roadway at 2117 Frankfort Avenue. It means a detour for traffic...
Oldham County teenagers shadow UofL Health doctors, surgeons to gain real-world experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at UofL Health had a typical day of surgery Friday. The only difference was the group of high school students from Oldham County who joined them in the operating room. The students spend time outside of school learning at the Arvin Education Center in La...
Local vendors set up at 'Holiday Bazaar' held at Portland Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local vendors showed off their creations and talents in time for the holidays during an event in Portland on Sunday. Portland Museum held its Holiday Bazaar for the first time since 2019. There was a variety of vendors at the museum offering artisan décor, prints, sculptures,...
Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
