ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
KCRA.com
Preserving history: Work underway to preserve 4 Sacramento trolleys from early 1900s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Work is being done to preserve four historic Sacramento trolleys. Sacramento Regional Transit is partnering with the Western Railway Museum to remodel the trolleys, which range in age from 1909 to 1929. Robert Immergluck with the museum said one of the cars was built in downtown...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
KCRA.com
900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
KCRA.com
Blessings in a Backpack group holds toy and grocery giveaway in Sacramento County
Blessings in a Backpack and Unity of Sacramento held a grocery and toy giveaway on Saturday for families in need, thanks to help from community donations. The drive-thru event at Unity of Sacramento distributed a box of groceries plus a wrapped back of toys for the holidays. Each bag had...
KCRA.com
'This is the good part': Three beavers released back to Sacramento park after diesel spill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three beavers are back home at a pond in Tanzanite Community Park in Sacramento. The animals spent weeks in rehabilitation after a "malfunction" caused diesel to be released onto a concrete loading dock and then into a storm drain. On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Department...
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
KCRA.com
A Christmas miracle: Voice of the Youth gives free gifts to 700 Sacramento-area children
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven hundred children from the Sacramento area received a Christmas miracle Sunday. The organization Voice of the Youth held its annual gift giveaway at the VOY Impact Center in South Sacramento. With help from the community, 3,000 toys were spread out across the parking lot, allowing...
KCRA.com
Dense Valley fog expected this weekend in Northern California
Very thick fog will linger through the morning in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday. Visibility at times will be below a quarter mile. More Valley fog is expected on Sunday, perhaps extending to the Sacramento area. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s. More clouds move in...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Pedestrian identified in Elk Grove fatal collision
ELK GROVE, CA – On December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department responded to Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian collision. A 60-year-old woman from Sacramento was walking in the road when she was hit by...
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Person shot at 24th St. Mission BART plaza in SF
Correction: The 40-year-old Oakland man was not the victim in the BART plaza shooting. He is the victim of the Tenderloin shooting earlier that day. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was shot Sunday evening at the 24th St. Mission BART plaza, according to San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani’s Twitter. […]
Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
KCRA.com
Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
travelyourway.net
Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais
If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
abc10.com
Suit: Solano County mishandled PG&E worker’s death in wildfire | Fire - Power - Money
Veteran PG&E troubleman Steve Wink died in 2020 on the job inside the LNU wildfire complex. Due to the way evidence was handled, his death may never be explained.
