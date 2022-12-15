ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dense Valley fog expected this weekend in Northern California

Very thick fog will linger through the morning in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday. Visibility at times will be below a quarter mile. More Valley fog is expected on Sunday, perhaps extending to the Sacramento area. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s. More clouds move in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Pedestrian identified in Elk Grove fatal collision

ELK GROVE, CA – On December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department responded to Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian collision. A 60-year-old woman from Sacramento was walking in the road when she was hit by...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Person shot at 24th St. Mission BART plaza in SF

Correction: The 40-year-old Oakland man was not the victim in the BART plaza shooting. He is the victim of the Tenderloin shooting earlier that day. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was shot Sunday evening at the 24th St. Mission BART plaza, according to San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani’s Twitter. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travelyourway.net

Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais

If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA

