GMA’s Amy Robach looks somber in athleisure & no makeup in new pics after being ousted due to ‘affair’ with TJ Holmes

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
GMA'S Amy Robach has appeared somber in new photos after being taken off the air due to her supposed affair with her co-host, TJ Holmes.

The TV personalities were removed from the morning program while the network conducted an internal investigation.

Amy Robach looked somber during an outing in New York City Credit: Splash
Photos captured Amy, who had just left the gym and stopped to get coffee Credit: Splash
Amy and her Good Morning America co-host, TJ Holmes, were removed from the air after news of their alleged affair broke Credit: Reuters

In the meantime, Amy has continued her daily routine outside the office as photos captured her out-and-about in New York City.

In the snaps, the 49-year-old sported black and gray leggings, a puffy red coat, and black sneakers, with no makeup and her blonde hair in a ponytail.

Amy had just left the gym and stopped to get coffee, though she didn't appear to be in high spirits during the outing.

Her somber mood comes as she awaits her fate on Good Morning America after being ousted from the show for allegedly having a relationship with her co-host, TJ, 45.

The pair co-hosted the program's third hour, though they have remained off-air since their relationship came to light.

They have been replaced by Stephanie Ramos, 40, and Gio Benitez, 37, who joined alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, 53.

On Friday, GMA3 introduced another new host, 44-year-old DeMarco Morgan, filling in.

Earlier this month, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that it looked like TJ and Amy were going to be "pushed out" of the buttoned-up morning show.

The source close to the production of the family-oriented ABC news program said execs and top talent were furious over co-stars Amy and TJ's alleged romance, which has rocked the GMA staff and thrown production into absolute chaos.

The insider said: "There is no way they are going to be able to stay at GMA.

"They may not be outright fired, but they'll be relegated to lesser roles, which will make it undesirable for them to continue."

FANS' REACTIONS

Viewers have had mixed reviews over the scandal and whether Amy and TJ should be allowed to return.

Some fans slammed the network's "unfair" and "unjust" handling of the alleged affair, believing ABC shouldn't have benched them.

One tweeted: "What they did to TJ Holmes and Amy Robach is wrong because they don’t violate any company policy or commit a crime.

"I believe everybody should be free after work and what ever they do should be their business - placing them on hiatus is wrong, unfair, and unjust."

Another posted: "I am still upset the way ABC is handling Amy & TJ. I like them and I think what they do on their own time is their business."

Others vowed to boycott the show after learning of Amy and TJ's replacements.

WHERE THEY STAND

ABC News boss Kim Goodwin is said to have told staff that she is aware that the TJ and Amy situation had become a "distraction."

According to DailyMail, an email allegedly sent to staff on Monday morning read: "As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the ongoing matter involving GMA3 anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.

"Amy and TJ will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

"It is my hope that we will all continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism," she reportedly added.

The pair were benched from the morning program while the network conducts an internal investigation Credit: ABC
ABC News boss Kim Goodwin reportedly told staffers that they will have a "rotation of anchors" for the time being Credit: GMA

Comments / 30

90807
2d ago

Amy is one of many. they are a distraction. instead of reporting the news they became the news. they won't be back. if they do, all eyes would be on them and not the work on gma.

Reply
5
Debbie Gurule
1d ago

Bring Amy & TJ back please! With Dr Jen, they are a great cast! Things happen, there not the first nor the last. I read that if they got everyone at GMA who has had an affair, they'd need a bus to haul them out! I, for one, have not watched since they took them off the air!

Reply
3
Suzanne Wheeler
1d ago

Always loved and respected Amy. Anyone who puts her down is just jealous. I hope this does not end her career.

Reply(5)
3
 

