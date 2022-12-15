ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
Velus Jones Fumble Draws Sharp Criticism From Bears Coach Matt Eberflus

Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
Justin Fields Breaks Franchise QB Single-Season Rushing Record

Fields breaks franchise QB single-season rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a dazzling 39-yard run in the second quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, Justin Fields surpassed Bears quarterback Bobby Douglass for the most rushing yards in a single season by a Bears quarterback. Fields escaped innumerable attempts...
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers in Loss to Eagles in NFL Week 15

Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
Bears' Teven Jenkins Injured; Required Stretcher to Exit Game

Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field. The chilling scene included the entirety...
Bulls' Effort Level Now a Question as Season Continues to Slide

MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Billy Donovan’s postgame news conference Sunday night following the Chicago Bulls’ latest defensive disaster centered on the most fundamental of elements. Competing. “If we want to be any good, we have to confront the fact that you’re not escaping competition,” Donovan said. “We...
N'Keal Harry Ruled Out for Bears-Eagles Game, St. Brown No. 1 WR

N'Keal Harry ruled out, St. Brown No. 1 WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be even thinner at wide receiver when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced that N’Keal Harry will not play on Sunday due to a back injury. Chase Claypool was ruled out for the game on Friday with a knee injury, and Darnell Mooney was ruled out for the rest of the season last month.
Bears' Cairo Santos Believes He Has Fix for Missed Kicks

Santos: 'Visual glitch' caused missed PAT, has fix in mind originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a matter of weeks Cairo Santos went from arguably the Bears’ most reliable player, to an unexpected liability. After setting a Bears record for most consecutive kicks made in 2021, then winning an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this October, Santos has suddenly missed three extra-point attempts in the past month. The latest was a kick that simply sailed wide on Sunday.
