thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Bears Observations: Upset Bid Falls Short in 25-20 Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Sunday's game at Soldier Field was supposed to be a mismatch. The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles had steamrolled basically every team they've faced this season, while the Bears entered the game at 3-10 and without their top two receivers. But the Bears gave the Eagles all they could handle...
Justin Fields Records 1,000 Rushing Yards; Third QB in NFL History
Justin Fields records 1,000 rushing yards on season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Make room, Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick. Justin Fields has 1,000 rushing yards on the season. "It means a lot," Fields said after the game. "I couldn't be here without God. I couldn't be here without...
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers in Loss to Eagles in NFL Week 15
Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
Bears' Teven Jenkins Injured; Required Stretcher to Exit Game
Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field. The chilling scene included the entirety...
Bulls' Effort Level Now a Question as Season Continues to Slide
MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Billy Donovan’s postgame news conference Sunday night following the Chicago Bulls’ latest defensive disaster centered on the most fundamental of elements. Competing. “If we want to be any good, we have to confront the fact that you’re not escaping competition,” Donovan said. “We...
N'Keal Harry Ruled Out for Bears-Eagles Game, St. Brown No. 1 WR
N'Keal Harry ruled out, St. Brown No. 1 WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be even thinner at wide receiver when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced that N’Keal Harry will not play on Sunday due to a back injury. Chase Claypool was ruled out for the game on Friday with a knee injury, and Darnell Mooney was ruled out for the rest of the season last month.
Bears' Eddie Jackson Reports He Will Not Need Surgery on Lisfranc
Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13....
Bears' Cairo Santos Believes He Has Fix for Missed Kicks
Santos: 'Visual glitch' caused missed PAT, has fix in mind originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a matter of weeks Cairo Santos went from arguably the Bears’ most reliable player, to an unexpected liability. After setting a Bears record for most consecutive kicks made in 2021, then winning an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this October, Santos has suddenly missed three extra-point attempts in the past month. The latest was a kick that simply sailed wide on Sunday.
Jaquan Brisker Explains Error on Critical Jalen Hurts TD in Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Jaquan Brisker was itching to make a play Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears' defense had held the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted offense to three points with 48 seconds left in the first half, and the rookie safety wanted to end the first half with a statement. The Eagles...
Fields First QB With 1,000 Rush Yards and 8 TD's in One Season
Fields first QB with 1,000 rush yards, 8 TD's in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to ESPN Stats, Fields is the first quarterback in NFL history to record 1,000 yards in a season while rushing for eight or more touchdowns. He beat out Lamar Jackson and...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Reminds of Human Element of Lonzo Ball's Rehab
MINNEAPOLIS — There’s the physical element to Lonzo Ball’s lengthy rehabilitation process as he tries to salvage some portion of this season after two knee surgeries in eight months. And there’s the human element. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan spoke with Ball on Saturday and...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Latest Loss: ‘We Played Like (Expletive)'
DeRozan on latest loss: 'We played like (expletive)' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan didn’t mince words. “We played like (expletive),” he said. Zach LaVine called the Chicago Bulls’ embarrassing 114-91 home loss to the New York Knicks “terrible.”. How low can the Bulls...
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 15 Action
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL’s best teams all got tested Sunday. Some passed, and others fell on their face. The Bears gave the Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle on the lakefront, but eventually, Jalen Hurts...
Derrick Rose Receives ‘Unreal' Reception From Bulls Fans in Latest Return
Rose receives latest 'unreal' reception from Bulls fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. By the time the fourth quarter of Friday's game passed its midpoint, Chicago Bulls fans in attendance to witness a 23-point loss to the New York Knicks were done trying to egg their team on. Even...
