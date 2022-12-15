Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
‘Ghost Owners’: Oklahoma Becomes An Illegal Marijuana Supply Leader
Oklahoma is now a leading supplier of illegal marijuana in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Officials said this isn’t just a drug problem but a major safety issue. “They’re very good at what they do,” Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, said....
KOCO
Arizona man faces federal charges for false threats to schools across country, including Oklahoma
An Arizona man is facing federal charges for making false threats to schools across the country, including Oklahoma. Documents say James McCarty has made several bogus swatting calls for months. In January, he called the police claiming he was a student at Vinita High School and he was armed with guns, along with propane tanks.
easttexasradio.com
A Possible Drug Seller Arrested
Upshur County Special Investigation Unit arrested Patrick Foster, 53, of Gladewater, in the Union Grove area for possibly selling drugs. They made a traffic stop after he left his house and found 28.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Foster is in Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
blackchronicle.com
State health officials sound the alarm on RSV surge in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday on RSV cases rising in the state as families across Oklahoma continue to deal with the virus. “We wanted to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better...
okemahnewsleader.com
Former Oklahoma Supervisory Correctional Officer Sentenced for Promoting White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse
OKLAHOMA CITY – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC) was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a...
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,237,781. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 596. The Oklahoma State Department...
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
KOCO
Oklahoma family uses recent loss to help people experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family is taking their recent loss and turning it into motivation to help people experiencing homelessness. The family is doing what they can by taking bags of supplies to people who need them when they have a chance. They told KOCO 5 they hope their giving will encourage others to do the same.
ktoy1047.com
Spay/neuter ordinance in effect
The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
KOCO
Flu hospitalizations spiking in Oklahoma, health officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show that flu hospitalizations are spiking. State health officials say Oklahoma saw 341 people in hospitals for the flu between Dec. 4-10, which is higher than the statewide average of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 324. Health leaders have recently...
Oklahoma hospitals to receive millions in federal funds
Certain Oklahoma hospitals will receive a massive payment of federal funds.
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
The Top 10 Most Ridiculous & Crazy Oklahoma Laws That Are Still on the Books to This Day
The beautiful state of Oklahoma is well known for a great many things. For example our beautiful landscapes and scenery, rich state history, well-mannered and neighborly citizens, small-town charm, incredible outdoor experiences, and of course our amazing college teams. SCROLL DOWN TO HIT PLAY ON THE "TOP TEN" VIDEO BELOW.
KXII.com
Card skimming affecting SNAP customers nationwide
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Human Services are encouraging SNAP recipients to change their pin. According to a press release, OHS has been notified of an increase of card skimming activity nationwide affecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, customers and others who use card-reading machines (Point-of-Sale devices) at grocery stores and other retail outlets.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Montana Man Seen on First Degree Rape Charge
A Montana man was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on the charge of rape in the first degree. Devyn Blake Horn had been in town visiting family for two weeks when the alleged incident took place on September 23rd of this year. According to an affidavit, on the night of the incident, the victim had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with family and friends at a Skiatook residence just prior to the incident.
