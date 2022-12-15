ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
easttexasradio.com

A Possible Drug Seller Arrested

Upshur County Special Investigation Unit arrested Patrick Foster, 53, of Gladewater, in the Union Grove area for possibly selling drugs. They made a traffic stop after he left his house and found 28.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Foster is in Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
GLADEWATER, TX
blackchronicle.com

State health officials sound the alarm on RSV surge in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday on RSV cases rising in the state as families across Oklahoma continue to deal with the virus. “We wanted to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,237,781. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 596. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma family uses recent loss to help people experiencing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family is taking their recent loss and turning it into motivation to help people experiencing homelessness. The family is doing what they can by taking bags of supplies to people who need them when they have a chance. They told KOCO 5 they hope their giving will encourage others to do the same.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ktoy1047.com

Spay/neuter ordinance in effect

The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOCO

Flu hospitalizations spiking in Oklahoma, health officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show that flu hospitalizations are spiking. State health officials say Oklahoma saw 341 people in hospitals for the flu between Dec. 4-10, which is higher than the statewide average of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 324. Health leaders have recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
q95fm.net

Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky

A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
KXII.com

Card skimming affecting SNAP customers nationwide

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Human Services are encouraging SNAP recipients to change their pin. According to a press release, OHS has been notified of an increase of card skimming activity nationwide affecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, customers and others who use card-reading machines (Point-of-Sale devices) at grocery stores and other retail outlets.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Montana Man Seen on First Degree Rape Charge

A Montana man was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on the charge of rape in the first degree. Devyn Blake Horn had been in town visiting family for two weeks when the alleged incident took place on September 23rd of this year. According to an affidavit, on the night of the incident, the victim had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with family and friends at a Skiatook residence just prior to the incident.
SKIATOOK, OK

