Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Colorado Playboy Mansion selling for nearly $25 millionInna DEvergreen, CO
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Students protest CU fossil-fuel investments at local UN climate summitMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Snowstang bus offers rides to 5 top mountain resorts
Saturday marked the return of Snowstang. The Colorado Department of Transportation's winter bus offers rides to five popular ski and snowboard resorts.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver
Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
First Alert: Cool and dry Monday with bone-chilling blast before Christmas!
DENVER(CBS)- Well if you thought the last few days have been cold, just wait for Thursday. A big surge of Arctic air will be pushing into the the Rockies and bringing in some of the coldest December temperatures that Denver has seen in 6 years! As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the dangerous cold wave expected to start Wednesday night into Thursday.Monday will be mild mannered with sunny skies and Denver temps near 40 degrees again. Cooler air will begin to slowly push in for Tuesday and Wednesday. With limited moisture only a few passing clouds...
weather5280.com
Pre-Christmas cold snap may be brief but dramatic as a present from the north comes early
We continue to track a very cold airmass set to slide south this week putting a good portion of the country in the deep freeze for Christmas next weekend. For Colorado specifically, it looks like the worst of the cold will come before the holiday weekend, with temperatures moderating a bit by Christmas Eve.
This Colorado City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe
'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 16, 1922: Serious weather, disease impact life in Breckenridge
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 16, 1922. One of the worst snowstorms in many years hit Breckenridge this week, starting Tuesday and showing little signs of abetment this morning. No official measurement is taken of the snowfall, but several estimates say that the actual amount will exceed 4 feet.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Changing Owners, The Swiss Chalet Will Modernize Under the Same Name
The Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park has changed ownership with residents Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno modernizing the menu and interior by mid-January.
Arctic blast hits Thursday with below zero temps and snow chance for Denver
A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday.
Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!
DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
"Denver may struggle to reach 0 degrees": Tips to stay safe during arctic cold front set to slam Colorado
The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that bitterly cold temperatures will impact the state next week, as an arctic cold front makes its way to the North Central/Northeast portion of the state. "Thursday's high temperatures in Denver may struggle to reach 0 degrees with Friday morning lows possibly dropping...
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado
Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living. A grand opening was held on...
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Bow to the snowplow in Colorado
Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
PLANetizen
Denver’s C and F Light Rail Routes Closed Permanently
The inaugural trip of RTD’s E, F, and R light rail extension leaves Ridge Gate station in May 2019. | KelseyBailey / Shutterstock. “The Regional Transportation District is ending any hope for a return of regular service on the C and F light-rail lines next month after suspending them during the pandemic in early 2020,” reports Jon Murray for the Denver Post in an article that requires an email to access without a subscription.
