CLANTON, Ala. – An upper-level system will produce rainfall mainly across the southern half of the state Monday evening into Tuesday. There could be some sleet mixed in with the rain at the onset Monday evening, but no accumulation nor impacts are expected. Rain will move into the state late Thursday afternoon (22nd) and end Friday morning (23rd), with rain turning to snow Thursday night near and north of I-20, and potentially mixing with snow south of I-20 and north of Hwy 80 – I-85. An arctic airmass will invade the state Thursday night through early Friday morning. Models are not consistent...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO