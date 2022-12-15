Read full article on original website
Quick update on significant pre-Christmas snowstorm, dangerous flash-freeze
All of the weather data continues to show a very large, high-wind storm system gelling over the Great Lakes region just before Christmas. Here’s a quick look at the timing. I also want to give you a look at the size of the storm. A storm system is big...
Powerful storm looking increasingly likely for Christmas week
The countdown to Christmas is on, and a powerful winter storm is becoming increasingly more likely for West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes later this week.
Snow update: Lake effect to intensify for West Michigan, up to 5 more inches in some areas
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - If you’ve already shoveled the driveway or gotten the snowblower out once today, you might need to do that again tonight or early tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a forecast update, saying lake effect snowshowers are now expected to intensify tonight and into Sunday morning in some areas of West Michigan.
Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
Slick roads Sunday morning, keeping tabs on later this week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More scattered snow that moved through overnight has left some snow covered roadways in Mid-Michigan this morning. Some of the slickest conditions are being observed from the Tri-Cities and south. Snowfall for the weekend mostly tapers off this morning, then a quieter stretch settles in to start the new week.
Lake effect snow to continue for West Michigan, see where it’s stacking up
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan residents woke up to a winter wonderland this morning - or were faced with an unwelcome stint of shoveling or snowblowing, depending on your perspective. Cities like Holland, Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Zeeland are sitting smack in the middle of a lake-effect...
Final Snow Totals From Weekend's Record Setting Lake Effect
Lake effect snow continues to drop on West Michigan communities. Winter Weather Advisories last through Sunday morning as well.
Coldest temperature in years forecast across parts of state with increasing chances of snow
CLANTON, Ala. – An upper-level system will produce rainfall mainly across the southern half of the state Monday evening into Tuesday. There could be some sleet mixed in with the rain at the onset Monday evening, but no accumulation nor impacts are expected. Rain will move into the state late Thursday afternoon (22nd) and end Friday morning (23rd), with rain turning to snow Thursday night near and north of I-20, and potentially mixing with snow south of I-20 and north of Hwy 80 – I-85. An arctic airmass will invade the state Thursday night through early Friday morning. Models are not consistent...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
Winter’s for The Birds – Bundle Up for Bird Counts
While the weather outside may just, as the song goes, be frightful, winter is one of the most exciting times to go birding across Michigan and the Great Lakes region. Many new visitors from the north arrive in the colder months, including snow buntings, horned larks and dark-eyed juncos. Snowy owls, great gray owls, northern hawk owls and boreal owls also make their way into the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.
Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams
Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
(WOWK) – We saw a very cold weekend with high temperatures only in the 30s, and colder than normal temperatures will be the theme for next weekend as well. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict a slight warming trend for the middle of next week before a major cold front move in Thursday and Friday. With […]
Staying healthy amid Michigan’s winter battle with COVID-19, RSV, and the flu
The next few weeks will be telling in Michigan’s winter battle with COVID-19 and the flu, says Dr. Anurag Malani, infectious disease lead for COVID-19 response at Trinity Health of Southeast Michigan.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
Major Snowstorm Leaves Thousands of New England, New York Residents Without Power
Tens of thousands of residents in New England and New York were left without power as a massive snowstorm dumped about two feet of snow in some places. 160,000 customers in New England were left in the dark with 20,000 in New York. According to poweroutage.us, an outage database, the heavy snow caused tree limbs to fall on powerlines, knocking out power.
Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side
The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
