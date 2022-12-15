EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman-elect for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, is gearing up to be sworn in to office. Van Orden spent three weeks in Washington, D.C. setting up his office and training. Van Orden says he will do his best to represent everyone in the 3rd Congressional District, including those who didn’t vote for him in Nov.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO