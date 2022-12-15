ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader against the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Van Orden prepares to join Congress, takes office Jan. 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman-elect for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, is gearing up to be sworn in to office. Van Orden spent three weeks in Washington, D.C. setting up his office and training. Van Orden says he will do his best to represent everyone in the 3rd Congressional District, including those who didn’t vote for him in Nov.
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

University of South Dakota expands in-state tuition rates to more states

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota has announced that in-state tuition rates will be expanding to a couple more states. According to a release from USD, the South Dakota Advantage program will be adding the states of Illinois and Wisconsin for new freshman and new transfer students.
VERMILLION, SD
woodworkingnetwork.com

Bliffert acquires Milwaukee hardwood millwork manufacturer

MILWAUKEE -- Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood molding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. Details of the deal were not released. A month earlier, Bliffert acquired Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. “My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
