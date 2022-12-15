Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader against the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: AG Kaul backs federal Trump probe after Wisconsin election officials subpoenaed
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is again calling on GOP lawmakers to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban, a move that most certainly is unlikely as Republican leaders mull whether to add rape and incent as exceptions to the 1849 ban. "Any legislation that’s proposed is going...
WEAU-TV 13
Van Orden prepares to join Congress, takes office Jan. 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman-elect for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, is gearing up to be sworn in to office. Van Orden spent three weeks in Washington, D.C. setting up his office and training. Van Orden says he will do his best to represent everyone in the 3rd Congressional District, including those who didn’t vote for him in Nov.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Apartment Therapy
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
KELOLAND TV
University of South Dakota expands in-state tuition rates to more states
VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota has announced that in-state tuition rates will be expanding to a couple more states. According to a release from USD, the South Dakota Advantage program will be adding the states of Illinois and Wisconsin for new freshman and new transfer students.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Bliffert acquires Milwaukee hardwood millwork manufacturer
MILWAUKEE -- Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood molding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. Details of the deal were not released. A month earlier, Bliffert acquired Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. “My...
These are the results in the top five most expensive Wisconsin State Senate elections
General elections for 17 of 32 districts in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Of the 17 districts up for election in 2022, 14 had a general election with more than one candidate. Across all contested general elections, candidates raised $5.4 million. Incumbents raised an average...
NBC Chicago
