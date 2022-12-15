St. Petersburg City Council unanimously selects chairperson, vice chair for 2023

St. Petersburg City Council members Brandi Gabbard, left, and Deborah Figgs-Sanders, right, were unanimously chosen Thursday. Dec. 15, 2022 to serve as chairperson and vice chair in 2023. [ Tampa Bay Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — No coins had to be flipped this year to decide who will helm the City Council in 2023. Slips of paper weren’t necessary either.

“I love it when this is easy,” said outgoing chairperson Gina Driscoll.

The City Council met Thursday morning to select who will be chairperson and vice chairperson next year. The City Council chair runs council meetings and assigns council members to council committees and community organizations.

Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders nominated Brandi Gabbard, the current vice chair, to serve as chairperson. That was the only nomination, and the council unanimously voted in favor of Gabbard.

“It’s been awhile since we haven’t had more than one nomination and that means a lot to me,” Gabbard said. “So I thank you all so much for your trust and for all the great work that you do and I’m looking forward to next year.”

Gabbard then nominated Figgs-Sanders as vice chairperson. And without any other nominations, Figgs-Sanders also was approved unanimously.

If the council, comprised of eight members, deadlocks on a vote for chairperson, then the tie is broken with a coin flip. If multiple nominations are made, council members must write down their votes on slips of paper.