‘Y’all Idols Be Lost’: Romeo Calls Out His Dad Master P After Tribute Post To DJ tWitch

By Tanay Hudson
 3 days ago

Romeo, Master P.                                 Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Romeo seemingly threw some shade his father Master P’s way in his recent post.

Like many celebrities, Master P recently shared an Instagram post dedicated to Stephen “tWitch” Boss who reportedly committed suicide .

“Rip to the One and Only dancing #DjTwitch and Salute @snoopdogg for celebrating him!,” he captioned the video of DJ Twitch and Snoop Dogg dancing. “These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next! He was suppose to be a guest DJ on a concert we were having Jan. 13th. Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones……………. #Mentalillness is Real.”

This post took Romeo over the edge. On his Instagram Story, he called out his Hip-Hop mogul father. The Growing Up Hip-Hop star accused his father of not showing his later daughter , Tytyana Miller, any support as she battled mental illness and substance abuse before her death.

“Today was a boiling point,” he wrote. “Seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when its revealed.”

Tytyana Miller died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022. She was 25-years-old.

Romeo Followed-Up With Another Comment About Manipulation

Romeo then went on to post a message about manipulation.

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect,” he added. “When you see people who never ask themselves if the problem is them, you are actually seeing someone who is deeply afraid of life. Fearful people can only have things their way.”

When Master P posted about his daughter’s death, he spoke against shying away from conversations about drug abuse and mental health.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Comments / 49

deliver
1d ago

In these last days father against son, son against father, mother against daughter, and daughter against mother. Yall better hear what the Word Of God is saying and said.

16
Venesta Miller
2d ago

when you're a parent, especially a father, you tend to try to present strength ever when something is killing. I think Master P may have left his family out of how he was dying when his daughter died. Maybe he wanted to be the Rock of Gibraltar for the family and everyone around them, promising it'll get better, the old infamous, "hang in there, Champ", one day it'll stop hurting...etc...etc! That being said, until Romeo walks in his shoes, his just a child having a tissy fit!

25
Sherri Rucker
2d ago

I don't believe so I want to know what really went down that man didn't do suicide he was happily married and good with kids sad 😭

17
