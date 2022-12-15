Read full article on original website
The Housing Market Is Currently In 'Correction' – Here's What That Means
When the Fed raises interest rates, the reverberations hit the national real estate market. Fortunately, the housing market heads into 2023 in correction mode.
How The Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Is Affecting The Housing Market
How will the impacts of the Federal Reserve's interest hikes play out in real time, and what we can expect to see in the housing sector in 2023?
Experts Predict That Home Sales Will Decrease By Over 4.5 Million In 2023
The decline in home sales caused by rising inflation and interest rates may cause 2023 to have the slowest housing market year in over a decade.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The Best Time Of Year To Buy A House, According To Experts
As if there aren't enough factors to consider when it comes to purchasing a new home, you might also want to think about exactly when you do it.
