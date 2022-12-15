Read full article on original website
Washington Police Department spreads the Christmas cheer
Thirty-three children are going to have presents under the tree this year and that’s all thanks to the Washington Police Department. For the 10th year, the Washington Police Department put on their “Shop with a Safety Officer” Christmas party, and this year's party was filled with gift giving, arts and crafts, and even pictures with Santa.
NCDOT: Booze it and Lose it effort ramps up over holidays
North Carolina — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, starting December 16th through January 2nd, law enforcement officers will step up patrols across the state as part of the "Booze It and Lose It" effort. It is an effort to stop impaired drivers in North Carolina. The...
