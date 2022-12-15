Read full article on original website
Kentucky task force recommends moving child support enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General. The cabinet doesn't have adequate controls and oversights to ensure unpaid child support is collected, the task...
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
kentuckytoday.com
Best, Lowe join KBC regional consultant ministry team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Two familiar names among Kentucky Baptists are moving into new positions of ministry following unanimous approval Tuesday by the Kentucky Baptist Convention Mission Board. Harold Best and Jason Lowe will serve as regional consultants for KBC. Best, who has pastored Burlington Baptist Church since June...
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
Ky. man sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme
A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme.
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
kentuckytoday.com
Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — School choice advocates suffered a bitter defeat Thursday, when Kentucky's Supreme Court struck down a state law that allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition. In its unanimous decision, the high court said the 2021 measure violated the state's constitution as the...
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
wymt.com
Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive. The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University...
kentuckytoday.com
KBC consultant enjoys super-sized witnessing opportunity
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — Kenny Rager has had his share of unusual witnessing opportunities, but perhaps none as unusual as an experience last week. Rager, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s church evangelism strategist for the western part of Kentucky, was scheduled to meet with Rick Reeder, director of missions for the Caldwell-Lyon Baptist Association, when plans for that meeting quickly fell apart.
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
