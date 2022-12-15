ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Best, Lowe join KBC regional consultant ministry team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Two familiar names among Kentucky Baptists are moving into new positions of ministry following unanimous approval Tuesday by the Kentucky Baptist Convention Mission Board. Harold Best and Jason Lowe will serve as regional consultants for KBC. Best, who has pastored Burlington Baptist Church since June...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice law

FRANKFORT, Ky. — School choice advocates suffered a bitter defeat Thursday, when Kentucky's Supreme Court struck down a state law that allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition. In its unanimous decision, the high court said the 2021 measure violated the state's constitution as the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive. The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KBC consultant enjoys super-sized witnessing opportunity

PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — Kenny Rager has had his share of unusual witnessing opportunities, but perhaps none as unusual as an experience last week. Rager, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s church evangelism strategist for the western part of Kentucky, was scheduled to meet with Rick Reeder, director of missions for the Caldwell-Lyon Baptist Association, when plans for that meeting quickly fell apart.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach

The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
KENTUCKY STATE
