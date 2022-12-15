ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
WJLA

Calvert County deputy shot, hospitalized after pursuit; suspect in custody

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a police pursuit Saturday evening, the agency said. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, however, the suspect, Brandon Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, allegedly sped away from deputies while traveling southbound on Route 4.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Series of Shed Burglaries

Takoma Park Police is investigating a series of shed burglaries that occurred on Saturday on Belford Place and Belford Drive. Additional details and tips for deterring shed burglaries available below per Takoma Park Police:. 500 block of Belford Place: December 17 at approximately 10:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to...
WJLA

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Shore News Network

Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting

GREENBELT CITY, MD – The Greenbelt City Police Department is investigating and early morning shooting in the area of Springhill Terrace. A 911 call reporting a shooting in the 6100 block of Springhill was made at around 4:30 am. Upon arrival, police found a bullet that had struck a residence, No one was injured. At this time, police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Washington

Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
WHEATON, MD
Shore News Network

Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment

SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery

Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy