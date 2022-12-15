Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Greenbelt Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Calvert Officer-Involved Shooting
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022, on Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, MD. Turner is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st...
WJLA
Shooting in Takoma Park leaves man in critical condition, two suspects in custody
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Takoma Park Sunday afternoon. Two suspects in the shooting are in custody, Takoma Park Police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue at...
Man killed in hit and run crash in Prince George's County
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Prince George's County early Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
WJLA
Calvert County deputy shot, hospitalized after pursuit; suspect in custody
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a police pursuit Saturday evening, the agency said. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, however, the suspect, Brandon Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, allegedly sped away from deputies while traveling southbound on Route 4.
Sheriff’s deputy shot, critically hurt after traffic stop, chase in Calvert County
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors described the area in a Huntingtown neighborhood as quiet and safe, but Saturday night turned scary when they learned what they thought were fireworks were actually gunshots. “It wasn’t until later on when our neighbors said they were outside and they heard the gunshots that sounded like fireworks […]
Bay Net
UPDATE: Calvert Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Shot During Vehicle Pursuit
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4. Preliminary investigation...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Series of Shed Burglaries
Takoma Park Police is investigating a series of shed burglaries that occurred on Saturday on Belford Place and Belford Drive. Additional details and tips for deterring shed burglaries available below per Takoma Park Police:. 500 block of Belford Place: December 17 at approximately 10:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to...
WJLA
DC police investigating a homicide in Adams Morgan; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a homicide that happened in Adams Morgan early Saturday morning. MPD officials confirmed Saturday night that they believe a fight between the suspect and victim happened before the shooting. Officers were dispatched at around 1:20 a.m. to...
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
Augusta Free Press
Prince William County: Authorities locate missing 76-year-old man (UPDATED)
Update: Saturday, 8:51 p.m. The Prince William County Police Department has safely located Reynaldo Zuniga. The Prince William County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old male. Reynoldo Zuniga was last seen at the McDonald’s located at 14591 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge on Wednesday....
Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting
GREENBELT CITY, MD – The Greenbelt City Police Department is investigating and early morning shooting in the area of Springhill Terrace. A 911 call reporting a shooting in the 6100 block of Springhill was made at around 4:30 am. Upon arrival, police found a bullet that had struck a residence, No one was injured. At this time, police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Stabbing reported at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An eighth grader was stabbed during a fight outside of a middle school in Prince George’s County on Friday morning. The incident happened on the grounds of Accokeek Academy, sparked by a dispute among students on a school bus. A brother and...
NBC Washington
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
fox5dc.com
Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County: officials
ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment
SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery
Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
