WJLA
Calvert County deputy shot, hospitalized after pursuit; suspect in custody
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a police pursuit Saturday evening, the agency said. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, however, the suspect, Brandon Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, allegedly sped away from deputies while traveling southbound on Route 4.
WJLA
Shooting in Takoma Park leaves man in critical condition, two suspects in custody
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Takoma Park Sunday afternoon. Two suspects in the shooting are in custody, Takoma Park Police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue at...
WJLA
Stabbing reported at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An eighth grader was stabbed during a fight outside of a middle school in Prince George’s County on Friday morning. The incident happened on the grounds of Accokeek Academy, sparked by a dispute among students on a school bus. A brother and...
WJLA
DC police investigating a homicide in Adams Morgan; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a homicide that happened in Adams Morgan early Saturday morning. MPD officials confirmed Saturday night that they believe a fight between the suspect and victim happened before the shooting. Officers were dispatched at around 1:20 a.m. to...
WJLA
Do you know them? Md. Police looking to identify drive-thru ATM carjacking suspects
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — Riverdale Park police are looking to identify two suspects in relation to a drive-thru ATM carjacking, police said. Police reported that on Dec. 12, two armed suspects in a grey Audi sedan approached a victim that was in a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru in the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park, Md.
WJLA
Swastika found on bathroom wall at Charles County school for second time, principal says
POMFRET, Md. (7News) — A swastika was found drawn on the wall inside the boys bathroom at a Charles County school -- and according to a letter sent to 7News, the principal said it's the second time it's happened in recent weeks. Louis D'Ambrosio, principal at the Robert D....
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
WJLA
District Heights man charged with fatally shooting man in Southeast DC apartment building
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A District Heights man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a D.C. man on Oct. 28, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Myron Hickson, 34, is charged with second degree murder after MPD said he shot and killed 38-year-old Maurice Frazier in an apartment building in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast.
WJLA
Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
WJLA
Four girls say man exposed himself to them near Arlington middle school
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is investigating a potential indecent exposure incident after four girls say a man exposed himself to them through the window of a home near Swanson Middle School in Arlington. The alleged exposure took place in the 5800 block of...
WJLA
SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks lanes on I-495 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Traffic is building up on Interstate 495 following a crash that left a dump truck overturned, Maryland State police announced. The crash was at the I-495 Inner Loop east of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County. SkyTrak 7 was over the scene of the crash:
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
WJLA
Furniture, headphones, tires: OIG finds $133k in illicit spending from MCPS DOT employee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles Ewald was second in charge of MCPS' Department of Transportation. The division has 1,800 employees and an annual budget of $120 million. Last fall, Montgomery County's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) dug into Ewald's MCPS charge card statements and found $133,000 in...
WJLA
Driver hurt after tractor-trailer carrying onions and potatoes overturns on BW Parkway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital after the vehicle crashed and overturned on the Baltimore Washington Parkway in Prince George's County, United States Park Police (USPP) said. Offcials said the accident shut down the southbound lanes of the parkway in the...
WJLA
Giraffe, zebra bones found in Virginia woman's luggage at Dulles Airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists from Dulles Airport discovered bones in the bag of a woman returning from a trip from Kenya, A U.S. Customs spokesperson reported. The woman, a resident of Fauquier County, Va. who was arriving from Kenya on Nov....
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Fire and EMS joins church in annual holiday parade
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and EMS got in on the holiday fun this season by joining Union Temple D.C. in its Annual Holiday Toy Delivery Parade on Saturday. Firefighters riding on Engine 15 went around neighborhoods with the truck's lights and sirens on and waved to D.C. residents.
WJLA
Montgomery County Jewish community celebrates Chanukah, fights antisemitism
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — You would be forgiven to believe recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County would have cast a shadow over Chanukah, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. However, Jewish leaders said they would not let this happen. On Sunday, the first night of...
WJLA
Fighting & drug use among top student concerns cited in Alexandria schools' safety survey
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The Alexandria school board got an update this week on the results of a new 'safety survey' aimed at getting feedback from ACPS students, parents, school staff, and community members. According to school board documents, more than 5,000 people responded to the safety survey, which...
WJLA
Owner of DC's City Winery says he's closing up shop due to 'rampant' crime in the area
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In D.C's Ivy Entertainment Sector, the owner of City Winery says he's pulling out due to too much crime, especially theft from vehicles. “We can’t get some musicians who want to play our room. They’re afraid to go because their friends [played] two weeks before [and had] all their belonging stolen," owner Michael Dorf said.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
