ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Calvert County deputy shot, hospitalized after pursuit; suspect in custody

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a police pursuit Saturday evening, the agency said. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, however, the suspect, Brandon Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, allegedly sped away from deputies while traveling southbound on Route 4.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WJLA

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

District Heights man charged with fatally shooting man in Southeast DC apartment building

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A District Heights man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a D.C. man on Oct. 28, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Myron Hickson, 34, is charged with second degree murder after MPD said he shot and killed 38-year-old Maurice Frazier in an apartment building in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
WJLA

Giraffe, zebra bones found in Virginia woman's luggage at Dulles Airport

DULLES, Va. (7News) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists from Dulles Airport discovered bones in the bag of a woman returning from a trip from Kenya, A U.S. Customs spokesperson reported. The woman, a resident of Fauquier County, Va. who was arriving from Kenya on Nov....
DULLES, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: DC Fire and EMS joins church in annual holiday parade

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and EMS got in on the holiday fun this season by joining Union Temple D.C. in its Annual Holiday Toy Delivery Parade on Saturday. Firefighters riding on Engine 15 went around neighborhoods with the truck's lights and sirens on and waved to D.C. residents.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy