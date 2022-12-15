ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
94.3 The Point

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s top signature food named — Do you agree?

I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I was surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
PIX11

Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
Beach Radio

Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ

Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
