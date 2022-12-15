Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
Noozhawk
Free COVID-19 Tests Available by Mail Again as Virus Transmission Continues to Rise
The federal government and U.S. Postal Service are again offering free COVID-19 test kits for every household, as the community continues to see an increase in virus transmission and the winter holidays quickly approach. Each U.S. household is eligible to receive one set of four free at-home COVID-19 tests to...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year
The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Noozhawk
Chumash Donate $12,600 to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated more than $12,600 to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Dec. 15 to help the nonprofit with breast cancer research and treatment. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 16, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk’s Dec. 13 story, “Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic,” I was struck by something not reported by staff writer Joshua Molina. The Visit Santa Barbara president and CEO showed a graph of what visitors most want to see...
Noozhawk
Cynder Sinclair: Donors Have Variety of Options for Giving to Fav Nonprofits
As a donor, you can help actualize a bold, ambitious dream of what the world could be. The magical beauty of your charitable giving results not only in tax savings for you but, as importantly, enhances our community and our world. Nonprofits change humanity for the better in myriad ways,...
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
Noozhawk
Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time
More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members
From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Noozhawk
Raising Our Light: Remembering Tragedy of 1/9 Debris Flow
As the five-year mark of the 1/9 debris flow approaches, the community is invited to attend a commemorative ceremony called Raising Our Light, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Montecito Union School. Participants will gather in the school courtyard for a short program of speakers and reading of the names...
Noozhawk
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
Noozhawk
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments
The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
Noozhawk
Architects Design Award Entries on Display at Faulkner Gallery
The AIA Santa Barbara Chapter, which promotes design excellence, professional development, education, and environmental and social equity, conducts an annual juried Design Awards Program to honor the work of its membership. Entries in this year’s Design Awards program reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our...
Noozhawk
San Marcos continues dominance in 2-0 Boys Soccer Victory Over Santa Barbara
A pair of goals off free kicks proved to be more than enough for the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team to beat its crosstown rival Santa Barbara 2-0 and remain unbeaten on the season. With the win, the Royals are now 5-0 in league play. Through those games...
Noozhawk
Stabbing in Santa Maria Sends Man to Hospital; Suspect Remains at Large
One person injured during a stabbing in north Santa Maria was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday morning. At 8:25 a.m., Santa Maria police officers and firefighters were dispatched to an incident in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 1600 block of North Broadway. A...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Routed by Powerhouse Bishop Montgomery
San Marcos ran up against Southern Section Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and got routed 70-32 on Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Micah Jacobi scored nine points and Jack Wilson had seven to lead the Royals (3-7). “Proud of our...
Noozhawk
Clutch Goals by Ava Stryker, Kate Meyer Lift San Marcos Water Polo Past Foothill, 11-10
Ava Stryker and Kate Meyer scored consecutive goals in the fourth period to help the San Marcos girls water polo team hold off Foothill for an 11-10 win in an intense battle of CIF-SS Division 1 top-five teams on Saturday morning at the Santa Barbara pool. Stryker, who led all...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Puts It All Together, Rolls Past Dos Pueblos, 79-60
Good ball movement, tough defense, strong rebounding and balanced scoring were the ingredients the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team used to blow past Dos Pueblos, 79-60, in a Channel League basketball game on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym. The Dons (5-7) put five players in double figures as...
