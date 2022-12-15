Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Two dead in Knox County house fire
WHIZ
Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
WHIZ
Snow Emergencies Announced
Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
WTAP
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
WHIZ
FOP Hosts Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Fraternal Order of Police hosted their annual Senior Christmas Dinner on December 16th. Approximately 500 senior citizens showed up to the Muskingum County Center for Seniors for a delicious Christmas dinner. Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s office and the Zanesville police department came together to help serve the meals.
Recycling Today
Freepoint Eco-Systems breaks ground on plastic recycling facility in Ohio
Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC has broken ground on its first commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility, located in Hebron, Ohio. The Houston-based company says the new facility, which received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) in April, will recycle postuse plastics otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. The plant will span 25 acres and utilize an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse, which the company says will make it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world, capable of recycling 90,000 tons of materials per year.
WTRF
Ohio school district schedules two days of distant learning due to increased illness
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning. They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and...
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter
Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable. Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.
WHIZ
Fatal accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr....
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
WTOV 9
Hackers emptying local SNAP accounts
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A nationwide issue has made its way to Belmont County. Those who benefit from Job and Family Services' supplemental nutrition assistance program are having their accounts emptied by hackers. “We have identified at least six people in Belmont County that have had their food assistance...
WHIZ
Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
wchstv.com
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County
A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
WHIZ
Rushing Wind Biker Church Hosting Live Nativity
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve ever wanted to witness the magic of Christmas in a very special way, now is your chance. This Friday, December 16th, watch the classic nativity scene come to life at Rushing Wind Biker Church. You’ll have two chances to see the Live Nativity tomorrow night, with 30-minute shows beginning at 6 PM and 7 PM. In its 3rd year, the annual event features a unique, family-friendly experience for all.
WHIZ
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
wtuz.com
Some EBT Cards See Benefits Stolen
At least four Tuscarawas County cases of theft have occurred related to allotted money on food assistant cards. Ohio Job and Family Services notified the local office about reports of entire amounts of benefits being gone on the cards in the county and across the state. Tuscarawas JFS Director David...
