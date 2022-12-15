ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andes, NY

Woman accidently shoots herself with illegal rifle

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBBhg_0jjzzINR00

ANDES, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last night at around 7:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a “shots fired” report at a residence on Beech Hill Road in Andes, New York.

According to police, a 62-year-old female was injured when she accidently discharged a semi-automatic rifle.

The victim sustained injuries to her face and hand. Troopers worked to apply a tourniquet and help stop heavy bleeding to her hand.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Bassett Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that the rifle was not legal.

Richard Geraghty, 58, of Andes, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crack dealer arrested on Weed Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-six-year-old Raymond White was arrested on December 2, 2022, after an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. White was taken into custody after the task force executed a search warrant at a Weed Street location and found the suspect to be in possession of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of cash.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society

Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy