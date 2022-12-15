Woman accidently shoots herself with illegal rifle

ANDES, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last night at around 7:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a “shots fired” report at a residence on Beech Hill Road in Andes, New York.

According to police, a 62-year-old female was injured when she accidently discharged a semi-automatic rifle.

The victim sustained injuries to her face and hand. Troopers worked to apply a tourniquet and help stop heavy bleeding to her hand.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Bassett Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that the rifle was not legal.

Richard Geraghty, 58, of Andes, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

