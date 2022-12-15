Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
NFT Yearbook launches The Ultimate Web3 Archived History
Two crypto insiders and a publisher of repute have come up with the project NFT yearbook (NFTYB) to document and archive the Web3 space history. It is a complete resource for all things related to this emerging technology. The Yearbook will be a web-based, easily accessible, and searchable archive of...
todaynftnews.com
NFT is most contentious word in Huobi’s 2022 crypto industry report
Huobi’s most recent market report delves into the most widely stated crypto-related phrases, nations with significant industry activity, legislation, and more. According to the data, over the past year, there have been ups and downs in terms of development, innovation, and loss for both the more significant Web 3 business and the crypto industry.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple has launched a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
If all you want for Christmas is a nice little gift from T-Mobile, we have some (more) good news for you after already bringing you word of an avalanche of sweet holiday deals for new and existing users of the "Un-carrier's" mobile and home internet services, as well as non-T-Mo subscribers.
todaynftnews.com
OKX Rolls Out FLOKI for Spot Trading, Offers Flash Deals & Year-End Staking
OKX lists out all the deposits for FLOKI for Spot Trading. OKX Earn offers special year-end APYs for 6 tokens comprising Dodge, Shib, etc. Flash Deals also offer high APY on BTC & OAS. OKX rolled out deposits for FLOKI on 15 December, followed by spot trading for USDT and...
todaynftnews.com
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 digital collectibles will be paid for via MoonPay
With their most recent NFT release, MoonPay is happy to collaborate with Animoca Brands and SPORTFIVE. Fans may display their team loyalty with the Alpha Team masks and gather memorable match moments, highlights, and experiences from the competition. The national “A” teams of Southeast Asia compete in the AFF Mitsubishi...
todaynftnews.com
Web3 community share advice on successful GameFi projects
Member nations of the GameFi community express their ideas on everything from organising e-sports events with massive prize pools to making game tokens more meaningful to holders. It was interesting to hear gaming community members share their perspectives on how a mature GameFi venture can flourish as it continues its...
todaynftnews.com
After a decade of inactivity now, Hal Finney’s Twitter account is back to life
After a decade of inactivity, Hal Finney’s Twitter account came back to life. Hal Finney passed away in 2014, and since 2010 he has not tweeted. He was the one who received 10 Bitcoin from Satoshi on January 12, 2009, the first ever Bitcoin transfer ever reported. Out of...
todaynftnews.com
Ways to promote an NFT for free & as paid
As exciting as it is to create an NFT, selling it is quite a daunting task, especially if one isn’t an influencer or celebrity with tons of followers. It is for this reason that promoting an NFT is the first thing to do before trying to sell it. However, there are a bunch of other reasons too, which we are going to discover ahead.
Phone Arena
Here's a limited-time chance to score a decent discount on Apple Watch Ultra
This year's Apple Watch Ultra - a spruced-up version of sorts of the Watch Series 8 with a special emphasis on outdoorsy features - is on sale for a limited time. Geared at serious adventurers and sports enthusiasts but equally appealing to regular folk because of LTE connectivity, attractive selection of apps, and support for mobile payment, the Apple Watch Ultra has capabilities you'd be hard-pressed to find in other mainstream-looking watches.
notebookcheck.net
SpinQ presents world's first portable quantum computers
AI and quantum computing are supposed to be the two main technologies that will influence our evolution the most in the coming years. While AI seems to be seeing a much more accelerated development thanks to all sorts of open source projects, quantum computing experimentation requires exorbitantly expensive and cumbersome hardware. Developments in the quantum computing field have been relatively slow, but some companies like China-based SpinQ and Japan-based Switch-Science are already looking into solutions that can help democratize access for the masses.
This Utility Flashlight Shines 30x Brighter Than Your Phone
Add four mini flashlights to your everyday carry for 40% off.
The Best Buy Flash Sale is LIVE: save hundreds on last-minute tech gifts, TVs, laptops, and more
Best Buy just launched a two-day flash sale with discounts on a bunch of their most popular tech, but you'll need to act fast.
TechRadar
The first totally wireless TV can be stuck to any wall you like
We regularly bemoan how standardized TVs have become in recent times, but that criticism can’t be levelled at the just-announced wireless 4K OLED TV from US start-up company Displace. The 55-inch 'Displace TV' has a relatively light weight of under 20lbs and somewhat uniquely runs on rechargeable batteries. Intriguingly,...
FodorsTravel
What to Do if You’ve Lost Your Passport
Even the most organized and careful traveler can lose their wallet or passport. When your ID or credit cards go missing before a flight or other travel, don’t panic. Although stressful and upsetting, losing your passport or ID isn’t the end of the world, but you should act fast. You’ll need to get a replacement ID as quickly as possible and alert the appropriate agencies and organizations that your information may be stolen. Here are the steps you should take if you’ve lost your important documents and financial information before and after your trip.
Comments / 0