Gizmodo
Russian Trolls Are Using Under-Moderated Right-Wing Sites Like Truth Social to Post Manipulating Content
New research finds Russian groups targeted former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social during the 2022 midterm elections. The report, conducted by the Stanford Internet Observatory and Graphika, found that Russian groups have moved on from Facebook and Twitter, where they are largely blocked, to targeting conservative-based social media platforms including Gab, Gettr, Parler, in addition to Truth Social.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
The flights were booked ahead of Elon Musk's purchase and a Twitter exec said new management won't budge on its decision not to pay, the lawsuit said.
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Liberal professor loses it over Elon Musk's Twitter polls: For the next poll he can 'shove it up his a--'
NYU professor Scott Galloway complained about Twitter CEO Elon Musk's use of Twitter polls to help mold the direction the social media company should take.
Trump fans who buy a $99 NFT of him as a superhero will be entered to win a 'priceless' meeting at Mar-a-Lago — but they'll have to cover their own travel and lodging expenses
Donald Trump on Thursday announced the digital trading card NFTs along with a sweepstakes to win a meeting with him that was valued as "priceless."
Elon Musk is reportedly seeking investors for Twitter at $54.20 a share — the same price he paid for it
Musk's family office is looking for new investors for Twitter, according to Semafor. New shares of Twitter will be sold at $54.20, the same price Musk paid back in October. Musk also sold Tesla shares worth $3.6 billion, according to filings from the SEC. Twitter appears to be struggling. Users...
Elon Musk responded to a Twitter user claiming not to own a home when asked if he'd be subjected to FBI raids
The Tesla CEO sold all of the seven homes he owned for a total of $128 million over a year ago. He's since been staying in a small house in Texas.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
Elon Musk could lose control of Tesla if the automaker's stock keeps tumbling, ex-Facebook security chief says
Elon Musk could face activist investors pushing for a new Tesla CEO if the stock keeps falling, ex-Facebook executive Alex Stamos said.
A Tesla investor slammed Elon Musk and said he is 'killing the company with his antics' at Twitter
A growing number of Tesla investors are hitting out at Elon Musk and are claiming his actions are harming the carmaker's value.
petapixel.com
Some of Trump’s New NFTs Look Like Photoshops of Google Search Results
After hyping a major announcement, Donald Trump revealed his next major project: NFTs. But reverse image searches of some of the “digital trading cards” revealed them to be edits of clothing easily found in Google search, raising copyright questions. Most were anticipating a major political announcement from the...
United Nations Rips 'Dangerous Precedent' Of Elon Musk's Chilling Crackdown On Journalists
Musk “sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse,” said a spokesperson.
Twitter is reportedly not paying rent for its offices as Musk warns users to ‘beware of debt’￼
Elon Musk's Twitter is trying to cut costs as it faces both a drop in advertising revenue and higher debt payments.
'I do get it': AOC sympathizes with Musk after he banned nine journalists for 'posting assassination co-ordinates' of his location - as he asks Twitter users to vote in poll to decide if they should be reinstated and CNN threatens to leave site
Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez took to Twitter Thursday night to say she sympathized with Elon Musk's desire to prevent himself from being doxed — but still branded his ban on nine journalists 'proto-fascism.'. Her comments come after Musk suspended the accounts of at least nine journalists who he said tweeted...
'Twitter Files' reveal ‘terrifying’ truths about the need for ‘radical transparency’: Planatir co-founder
Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale says the "terrifying" revelations that came from the "Twitter Files" proves the need for "radical transparency" from YouTube, Google and Apple.
