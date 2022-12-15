Read full article on original website
Georgia man jailed on charges that he held woman captive for months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre,...
WJBF.com
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129.
allongeorgia.com
Emanuel Co Man Shot by Homeowner After Setting House on Fire, GBI Investigating
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a man’s death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at about 3:50 a.m., the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist. At about 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about...
WJBF.com
Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
WRDW-TV
Second suspect wanted for Burke County murder arrested
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. Kelly was the...
Suspect’s son arrested & charged in missing SC woman’s case
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Tony Lee Berry’s 23-year-old son, Darius Berry, was arrested Thursday morning by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Darius has been charged with Accessory After the Fact in the disappearance and murder of Krystal Anderson, a missing mother of four from Wagener who was dating the older Berry and disappeared in August. […]
WJBF.com
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river
WRDW-TV
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
GARFIELD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Dec. 15, around 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about a home on fire on the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Garfield, Ga. During the...
WRDW-TV
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Richmond County deputies have been arrested in an assault on a man who’s accused of shooting an officer in the face. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday that the assault happened after Vernon Cratic Jr. was arrested in connection with the Nov. 10 shooting of a deputy at a home on Bungalow Road.
wfxg.com
3 Richmond County Deputies arrested following GBI investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Three Richmond County Sheriff's deputies have been arrested following an investigation by the GBI into an officer-involved shooting. According to the GBI, Quincy Cannon, 31, Andrew Acosta, 25, and Robert Wilson, 45, face various charges in relation to the incident. FOX54 first told you about the...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
Person dies following crash in Edgefield County
UPDATE: According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing traffic violations on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County. Initially, the vehicle stopped but only to let a female passenger out of the car and as deputies attempted to approach the car the driver sped off […]
WJBF.com
Santa Theft 12.11.22
WRDW-TV
1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
WALA-TV FOX10
About $1.6 million stolen in banking fraud scheme, police say; 3 arrested
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Grovetown police have uncovered a fraud, identity theft and counterfeiting scheme that netted an estimated $1.6 million. Officials said Kayla Miller used her leadership position as an employee at several banking institutions to access and steal customer information. Miller, her boyfriend Tymein Walker and Niim...
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
Woman accused of withdrawing over $2500 from unauthorized account
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. According to investigators, on November 21st, the woman pictured, withdrew $2,850 from an account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Steiner Way without the permission of the account-holder, who lives in Maine. If you […]
Murder Suspect Arrested after Standoff in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta. Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on the 100 block of Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety […]
Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for months, domestic violence center gives insight
Burke County (WJBF)- Ismael Aquirre was arrested Monday by the Waynesboro Police and is charged with False imprisonment, Kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Investigators say Aquirre took a woman from her home in Charleston, SC. Bringing her to the Liberty Inn motel in Waynesboro, he allegedly held her against her will for more than four months. […]
