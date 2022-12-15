ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

WJBF.com

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested

AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Second suspect wanted for Burke County murder arrested

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. Kelly was the...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Suspect’s son arrested & charged in missing SC woman’s case

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Tony Lee Berry’s 23-year-old son, Darius Berry, was arrested Thursday morning by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Darius has been charged with Accessory After the Fact in the disappearance and murder of Krystal Anderson, a missing mother of four from Wagener who was dating the older Berry and disappeared in August. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County

GARFIELD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Dec. 15, around 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about a home on fire on the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Garfield, Ga. During the...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Richmond County deputies have been arrested in an assault on a man who’s accused of shooting an officer in the face. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday that the assault happened after Vernon Cratic Jr. was arrested in connection with the Nov. 10 shooting of a deputy at a home on Bungalow Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

3 Richmond County Deputies arrested following GBI investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Three Richmond County Sheriff's deputies have been arrested following an investigation by the GBI into an officer-involved shooting. According to the GBI, Quincy Cannon, 31, Andrew Acosta, 25, and Robert Wilson, 45, face various charges in relation to the incident. FOX54 first told you about the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road.   Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families.   Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Person dies following crash in Edgefield County

UPDATE: According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing traffic violations on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County. Initially, the vehicle stopped but only to let a female passenger out of the car and as deputies attempted to approach the car the driver sped off […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Santa Theft 12.11.22

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
WALA-TV FOX10

About $1.6 million stolen in banking fraud scheme, police say; 3 arrested

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Grovetown police have uncovered a fraud, identity theft and counterfeiting scheme that netted an estimated $1.6 million. Officials said Kayla Miller used her leadership position as an employee at several banking institutions to access and steal customer information. Miller, her boyfriend Tymein Walker and Niim...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman accused of withdrawing over $2500 from unauthorized account

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. According to investigators, on November 21st, the woman pictured, withdrew $2,850 from an account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Steiner Way without the permission of the account-holder, who lives in Maine. If you […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Murder Suspect Arrested after Standoff in North Augusta

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta. Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on the 100 block of Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

