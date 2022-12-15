AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Richmond County deputies have been arrested in an assault on a man who’s accused of shooting an officer in the face. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday that the assault happened after Vernon Cratic Jr. was arrested in connection with the Nov. 10 shooting of a deputy at a home on Bungalow Road.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO