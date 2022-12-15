ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need. 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Lights Extravaganza set for Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Grandin Lights Extravaganza is scheduled for Monday night, December 19, starting at 2014 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke. It’s a family-friendly stroll or jog along the holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and homes, according to organizer RunAbout Sports Roanoke. Meet...
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia

Roanoke is a city that has been through its fair share of hard times, but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in Virginia. With the New River and a thriving arts community, there are plenty of things to do in Roanoke—even if you aren’t living in the city full-time. Here are just a few highlights.
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com

The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
WSLS

Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21. On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE. Pet food will be...
WDBJ7.com

Manage holiday expectations for kids this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Transitioning from regular school schedules to being home during the holiday break can be very difficult for some kids. Kids are home from school, relatives come from out of town, and schedules are not as routine. That can be hard for kids as they manage their excitement with the change.
WFXR

Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart

UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WDBJ7.com

Two people shot in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER Co., W.Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday in Greenbrier Co., West Virginia. Another person was injured from a non-gunshot related wound. At around 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, the Greenbrier Co. 911 Center received a report about a shooting at a residence...
wfxrtv.com

RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
WDBJ7.com

Man found shot in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they were notified by the city’s E-911 Center shortly after 7 p.m. Friday about a report of a person who had been shot in the 1400 block of Chapman Ave. SW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-critical...
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Last-minute Christmas gift ideas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is almost here, and there’s not much time left to buy gifts for those on your list. While the Christmas crunch time might feel overwhelming, design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says it doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re buying for your family, friends, or co-workers, he has some ideas to help you pick out the perfect gift, and you won’t have to break the bank doing it.
chathamstartribune.com

Dog returns home after 15 days on the run

It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville Walmart evacuated Sunday due to threat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Walmart at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville was evacuated due to a threat placed to the store at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The building was checked and is now back to normal workflow, according to the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Martinsville Police...
